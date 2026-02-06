Hawks Biggest Trade Deadline Acquisition Listed as Out On Injury Report Ahead of Big Matchup With Charlotte

The Atlanta Hawks have won six of their last eight games and now with the trade deadline behind them, they will aim to push for a playoff spot.

Their next opponent is not going to be easy. If you look at the Charlotte Hornets record of 24-28, it might not impress you, but they have arguably been the best team in the NBA over the past month. They have won eight games in a row and finished the month of January with the third best net rating in the NBA.

Ahead of their big matchup against the Hornets, the Hawks have released their injury report, and it is filled with their recent trade deadline acquisitions. Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise/trade pending) is out, while Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture), Buddy Hield (trade pending), and Gabe Vincent (trade pending) are questionable.

Hawks injury report Saturday against Hornets:



Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) is questionable.



Buddy Hield (trade pending) is questionable.



Gabe Vincent (trade pending) is questionable.



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise/trade pending) is out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 6, 2026

How do Hield and Kuminga fit?

Kuminga should be an impact player, most likely off the bench, when he does play, but it will be interesting to see how he fits with the team. How much will Hield play?

Hield has appeared in 44 games (three starts) this season, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.5 minutes. He knocked down a season-best six triples on Jan. 20 against Toronto, finishing with 25 points on 7-8 shooting from the field, including a perfect 6-6 clip from deep and 5-5 from the charity stripe, one rebound, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes. He is one of only six players in the NBA this season to shoot a perfect mark from deep in single game (min. 6 3FGA).

Selected by New Orleans with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hield has seen action in 758 career games (437 starts), owning career averages of 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes. Over the course of his 10-year career, he has suited up for New Orleans, Sacramento, Indiana, Philadelphia and Golden State. Hield has knocked down 2,194 career three-pointers, the 15th-most makes from deep in NBA history. He is one of only four active players who has made 2,000-or-more three-pointers on .395%-or-better from deep, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and new Hawks teammate CJ McCollum.

A native of Freeport, Bahamas, Hield has participated in the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend four times (2019, 2020, 2023, 2025), winning the competition in 2020. He played collegiately at Oklahoma from 2012-16, winning numerous National Player of the Year awards as a senior, including the Naismith Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and John R. Wooden Award.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 13 games (all starts).

More Atlanta Hawks News: