Hawks Fans Have A Message For Golden State After Another Big Game From Jonathan Kuminga

Ever since Jonathan Kuminga was cleared and able to get on the court for Atlanta, the Hawks are 3-0 in those games and Kuminga has looked fantastic. While he has only played the Wizards and a shorthanded Portland team, the start to his tenure in Atlanta could not have gotten off to a better start and Hawks fans can thank the Warriors for more or less giving Kuminga away at the trade deadline.

They did just that last night as Kuminga had another big game vs the Blazers. A "Thank you Warriors" chant broke out during the game from Hawks fans and it was noticed:

“Thank you Warriors” chants from Atlanta’s 404 Crew while Jonathan Kuminga shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/SekcbbxaqJ — Zach Langley (@ZachLangleyNBA) March 1, 2026

For the simple price of Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks acquired someone who could be an integral part of thei future. Porzingis has only played one game for Golden State and this trade currently looks very lopsided, as the Warriors could clearly use someone with this skill level, as their team is currently dealing with injuries to Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

In his first two games as a Hawk, newly-acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 22.0 points on .667 FG% (14-21 FGM), .571 3FG% (4-7 3FGM) and .800 FT% (12-15 FTM), 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.1 minutes, owning a total +/- of +39 ... His +39 is the highest +/- for the first two games with a team in the NBA since Buddy Hield in 2024 (+45, GSW) and the highest +/- for a Hawk in his first two games with the franchise since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era), passing Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s +34 (1/13-17-1/15/17). In his most recent outing on 2/26 against the Wizards, Kuminga tallied a near double-double of 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes.

The upcoming month is going to be huge for Kuminga. For as good as he has looked during the first two games of his Hawks tenure, he has played a tanking Wizards team twice and a Blazers team missing three key players. This week, the Hawks are set to take on Milwaukee and Philadelphia, two massive games when it comes to Atlanta and their playoff aspirations.

This trade has its detractors at the time, but with Kuminga looking like this and Porzingis not being available for Golden State, this is starting to look like a very lopsided trade that is only benefitting the Hawks down the stretch of the season.