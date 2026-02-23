Latest Injury Report Suggests Jonathan Kuminga May Make His Hawks Debut Tomorrow Night

We might be getting close to the debut of the Jonathan Kuminga era in Atlanta.

On the injury report released ahead of tomorrow's game against the Washington Wizards, the Hawks have upgraded Kuminga to questionable. He has not played since being acquired by the Hawks at the trade deadline.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington:



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Questionable pic.twitter.com/E7ZM3geKs9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 23, 2026

There has been a lot of speculation about how Kuminga would fit on this team and some of those questions might be answered soon.

Will Kuminga start or come off the bench? CJ McCollum took the place of Zaccharie Risacher in the starting lineup yesterday in the Hawks win over Brooklyn, but will that be short lived? I would be surprised if it happens right away, but don't count it out.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 13 games (all starts).

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh talked a couple of weeks ago about why the Hawks wanted to trade for Kuminga at the deadline:

"The rim pressure that he puts on, he's a phenomenal athlete, he's a good rebounder, I think in transition he could be absolutely phenomenal, so and he adds size that you know, the wing position if we ever need to, you know add another defender to guard one of these bigger wings in the league so I'm really excited about Jonathan."

While nothing is set in stone, it does look like Kuminga is getting closer to making his debut with his new team.

More Atlanta Hawks News: