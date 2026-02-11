Hawks Forward Zaccharie Risacher Selected to Participate in Marquee All-Star Weekend Event

Atlanta Hawks second year forward Zaccharie Risacher has been selected to replace Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Ajay Mitchell in this weekend's rising stars challenge.

The annual Rising Stars showcase will take place on Friday, Feb. 13 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., as part of NBA All-Star 2026, streaming at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

In 41 games (all starts), Risacher is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes (.451 FG%, .352 3FG%). The second-year forward is one of only six sophomores averaging 10-or-more points on at least .450% shooting from the field and .350% from three-point territory. He is shooting .364% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers this season, the fifth-highest clip amongst all second-year players (min. 140 3FGA).

Risacher knocked down a career-high seven three-pointers in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 7, finishing with 25 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, 7-9 from deep, in addition to eight rebounds and one block in 34 minutes. His seven makes from three-point land are tied for the most triples in a single game by a second-year player this season.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick scored his 1,000th career point on Nov. 4 in a victory over the Orlando Magic (20 years, 210 days), becoming the fourth-youngest Hawk to pour in 1,000 points and one of only five players 20-years-or-younger to hit the 1,000-point plateau, joining Josh Smith (20 years, 39 days), John Drew (20 years, 124 days), Trae Young (20 years, 156 days) and Marvin Williams (20 years, 228 days).

Risacher, who suited up for Team T in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Game, has seen action in 116 career games (114 starts), owning averages of 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes (.456 FG%, .354 3FG%). His 114 starts are the second-most in his draft class.

Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady will join Austin Rivers as the four honorary coaches selected for the Castrol Rising Stars mini tourney.

Risacher is questionable for tomorrow's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left quad contusion. The Hornets and Hawks are only separated by a half game in the standings as we head into the All-Star break and if the Hornets were to win tomorrow, they would jump the Hawks in the standings and earn the tiebreaker over them for the season.

Tune in this Saturday to see Risacher compete in the rising stars challenge.

