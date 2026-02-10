Hawks Have Three Starters On Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game vs Charlotte

For the final game before the NBA All-Star Break, the Atlanta Hawks are going to face the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets and Hawks are only separated by a half game in the standings as we head into the All-Star break and if the Hornets were to win tomorrow, they would jump the Hawks in the standings and earn the tiebreaker over them for the season.

Atlanta was missing Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels in last night's lopsided loss to Minnesota and both of those players are listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs Charlotte, along with Zaccharie Risacher.

Hawks injury report for Wednesday in Charlotte:



Dyson Daniels (right ankle inflammation) is questionable.



Jalen Johnson (left knee inflammation) is questionable.



Zacch Risacher (left quad contusion) is questionable.



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise) is out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 10, 2026

If all three players miss tomorrow's game, the Hawks are going to be at a big disadvantage in this game. They missed Daniels and Johnson badly last night and if they can't play, it is hard to see the Hawks winning this game.

In their place, CJ McCollum started for Daniels and Asa Newell made his first career start. If Risacher were to be out tomorrow, Corey Kispert would likely start in his place.

In the Hawks most recent outing against Charlotte on 2/7, the club dished out 30 assists for the 35th time this season. Atlanta's 35 30-assist performances are tied for the most in the NBA this season and lead all Eastern Conference teams. It's also the second-most such games in a single season in franchise history (39, 2024-25). The Hawks are handing out a league-best 30.8 apg this season, on pace to be the fourth-most assists per game in a single season in NBA history.

Former Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker dished out a career-high 10 assists against Charlotte on 2/7, in addition to 13 points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of action. In addition to averaging career-bests of 20.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals this season, Alexander-Walker is also averaging a career-high 3.7 assists. He's handed out five or more assists in a career-long four straight games, averaging 6.8 helpers over that time. The Virginia Tech product owns 15 games with at least 5+ assists this season, the most such games in a single season in his career.

Zaccharie Risacher finished Saturday's Southeast Division battle against Charlotte with 18 points on 7-10 shooting from the floor, in addition to a perfect 4-4 mark from deep, three rebounds, and a career-high tying three blocks in 24 minutes. Risacher is just the third player in the NBA this season to tally 15+ points on at least .700 FG% and 1.000 3FG% in fewer than 25 minutes, joining Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller (min. 10 FGA).

Onyeka Okongwu chipped in 16 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, including a 4-7 mark from three-point land, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

