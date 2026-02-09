Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Atlanta Hawks can’t seem to get back to .500 this season, losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night to fall to 26-28.

Atlanta made a deadline move to acquire Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield from Golden State (Kuminga won’t play until after the All-Star break due to a knee injury), but the team didn’t make any major upgrades to the roster despite being in the mix for a top-six seed in the East.

On Monday, the Hawks hit the road (where they have a better record than they do at home this season) to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves are coming off a terrible home loss on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers. They are just 5-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Minnesota did make a major move at the deadline, acquiring Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu in a deal with the Chicago Bulls. The former second-round pick had 11 points in his Timberwolves debut on Sunday.

Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as home favorites in this matchup, as they are 17-10 at home this season.

I have a few picks for this matchup – including my favorite player prop – on Monday, Feb. 9. First, let’s dive into the odds for this interconference clash.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +6.5 (-108)

Timberwolves -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Hawks: +205

Timberwolves: -250

Total

239.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hawks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hawks record: 26-28

Timberwolves record: 32-22

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Dyson Daniels – questionable

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Onyeka Okongwu – available

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-113)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why I like Dosunmu on his new team:

This season, Ayo Dosunmu is shooting 45.0 percent from beyond the arc, and he went 3-for-7 from deep in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut on Sunday.

Dosunmu has made at least two 3-pointers in 29 of his 46 games this season, and he should have a major role off the Minnesota bench the rest of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 15th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game, but I think this prop is just set too low for Dosunmu. He’s averaging 4.3 attempts from deep per game, but that has jumped to 4.9 since Jan. 1.

He’s a buy low target on Monday night.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The Hawks have been a much better team on the road than at home this season, and I think that benefits them on Monday night:

Hawks Advanced Numbers on the Road

Offensive Rating: 114.2 (13th)

Defensive Rating: 113.9 (12th)

Net Rating: +0.3 (13th)

Effective Field Goal Percentage: 56.4% (4th)

Those numbers have helped Atlanta to an 11-6 against the spread record as a road dog, and I think it’s in a prime spot to cover against this Timberwolves team.

Minnesota has had some really bad losses over the last month, including a blowout loss to the short-handed Clippers on Sunday.

The Wolves have fallen to 9-14 against the spread when favored at home, and I’m not buying them to win at margin on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Hawks may be five games under .500 at home, but they’re three games over .500 on the road and should hang around with a rest advantage on Monday night.

Pick: Hawks +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

