Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9
The Atlanta Hawks can’t seem to get back to .500 this season, losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night to fall to 26-28.
Atlanta made a deadline move to acquire Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield from Golden State (Kuminga won’t play until after the All-Star break due to a knee injury), but the team didn’t make any major upgrades to the roster despite being in the mix for a top-six seed in the East.
On Monday, the Hawks hit the road (where they have a better record than they do at home this season) to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves are coming off a terrible home loss on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers. They are just 5-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Minnesota did make a major move at the deadline, acquiring Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu in a deal with the Chicago Bulls. The former second-round pick had 11 points in his Timberwolves debut on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as home favorites in this matchup, as they are 17-10 at home this season.
I have a few picks for this matchup – including my favorite player prop – on Monday, Feb. 9. First, let’s dive into the odds for this interconference clash.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hawks +6.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +205
- Timberwolves: -250
Total
- 239.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hawks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 26-28
- Timberwolves record: 32-22
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Dyson Daniels – questionable
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Nikola Djurisic – doubtful
- Caleb Houstan – doubtful
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Onyeka Okongwu – available
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ayo Dosunmu OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-113)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I broke down why I like Dosunmu on his new team:
This season, Ayo Dosunmu is shooting 45.0 percent from beyond the arc, and he went 3-for-7 from deep in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut on Sunday.
Dosunmu has made at least two 3-pointers in 29 of his 46 games this season, and he should have a major role off the Minnesota bench the rest of the season.
The Atlanta Hawks are 15th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game, but I think this prop is just set too low for Dosunmu. He’s averaging 4.3 attempts from deep per game, but that has jumped to 4.9 since Jan. 1.
He’s a buy low target on Monday night.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Hawks have been a much better team on the road than at home this season, and I think that benefits them on Monday night:
Hawks Advanced Numbers on the Road
- Offensive Rating: 114.2 (13th)
- Defensive Rating: 113.9 (12th)
- Net Rating: +0.3 (13th)
- Effective Field Goal Percentage: 56.4% (4th)
Those numbers have helped Atlanta to an 11-6 against the spread record as a road dog, and I think it’s in a prime spot to cover against this Timberwolves team.
Minnesota has had some really bad losses over the last month, including a blowout loss to the short-handed Clippers on Sunday.
The Wolves have fallen to 9-14 against the spread when favored at home, and I’m not buying them to win at margin on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Hawks may be five games under .500 at home, but they’re three games over .500 on the road and should hang around with a rest advantage on Monday night.
Pick: Hawks +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
