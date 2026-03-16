Hawks Officially Announce Jonathan Kuminga's Final Playing Status For Tonight's Game vs Orlando

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic tonight in what is the biggest game of the night in the NBA and arguably the biggest game of the year for the Hawks.

Atlanta has won nine games in a row, and the Magic have won seven straight games coming into tonight's game. The two teams are close to each other in the standings, separated by just 2.5 games, and with a win tonight, the Hawks would clinch the season series and the tiebreaker.

The Hawks are the healthier team of the two coming into tonight's game, with forward Jonathan Kuminga being the only player on the injury report. Kuminga was questionable coming into tonight's game due to left knee injury management and the Hawks have just announced his final playing status.

Kuminga is going to be available to play tonight and should be coming off the bench once again. This is going to be his fifth game as a Hawk and this will be by far the best team that Kuminga has had to play since joining the Hawks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management): Available pic.twitter.com/XzHyLvUlkb — Atlanta HaWWWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 16, 2026

After lighting things up in the first three games, including a pair of 27 and 20-point games, Kuminga came back down to Earth a bit during the Hawks' win over the Brooklyn Nets last week. He scored two points and grabbed nine rebounds while not making a shot from the field, with both of his points coming at the free throw line.

Kuminga has been terrific in transition and has been able to get to the foul line frequently, things that work well for the Hawks, but some of Kuminga's negative tendencies showed up in the game against the Nets. He held the ball for too long in possessions and had some questionable shot selection, settling for mid-range jumpers. Will he make a big impact on tonight's game?

The Hawks' bench as a whole has been a bit of a roller coaster for them during this winning streak. The starting lineup has been one of the best in the NBA since CJ McCollum was inserted into the starting lineup, but the bench is shaky from game to game. In the biggest of games in the NBA, role players need to step up and make plays and if it is not Kuminga tonight, than Zaccharie Risacher, Jock Landle, Mouhamed Gueye, Gabe Vincent, or Cory Kispert is going to need to step up