Hawks Officially Announce Signing Of Former Pacers, Clippers Guard to Two-Way Contract

The Atlanta Hawks have had tough luck with injuries to their two-way players, with both Jacob Toppin and Eli Ndiaye suffering season ending injuries and being waived recently. After signing center Malik Williams to join forward Caleb Houstan as two-way players, the Hawks have signed guard RayJ Dennis to the other two-way spot that they had open on their roster.

Dennis has appeared in 25 games across two NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers and LA Clippers, owning averages of 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 9.7 minutes. Over a four-game span with the Pacers during the 2025-26 season (Oct. 25 to Oct. 31), he averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 27.8 minutes, netting 10-or-more points in consecutive outings, including pouring in a career-high 17 points on Oct. 29 at Dallas.

Over the course of his two-season career, the 6-2 guard has been signed to a two-way contract by the Clippers, Pacers and Washington Wizards.

Dennis has seen action in 43 NBA G League games over the past two seasons (41 starts) with the Noblesville Boom and San Diego Clippers, registering 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.2 minutes, earning All-NBA G League Rookie Team honors in 2024-25. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Plainfield, Illinois, native was signed by the LA Clippers on Sept. 6, 2024, before being waived on Oct. 9, 2024.

He appeared in 164 games (144 starts) over five collegiate seasons with Boise State (2019-21), Toledo (2021-23) and Baylor (2023-24), averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes. Dennis was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team (coaches and media) and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team in his lone season at Baylor, dishing out 236 total assists, the third-most assists in a single season in program history. Prior to Baylor, he was unanimously named the MAC Player of the Year, leading Toledo to a program record-tying 27 wins in 2022-23.

I would expect Dennis to be a contributor at the G-League level and only play with the Hawks if they have a number of injuries at the guard position. When Trae Young returns from injury, Atlanta will have him, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, Keaton Wallace, and Vit Krejci at the guard spots. Dennis is a talented player to take a gamble on and it wll be worth watching to see how he does in College Park.

