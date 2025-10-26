How Impactful Has Nickeil Alexander-Walker Been For The Atlanta Hawks Through Three Games?
Coming into the season, the Hawks have had many expectations set on them as they made moves in free agency that were looked at as "win now" moves. One of the bright spots Atlanta found was none other than Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has been one of the team's more unexpected heroes so far and may be relied upon in a bigger role as the season progresses.
In his first three games this season, Alexander-Walker has averaged 15.3 PPG, 3.3 APG, and 2.7 RPG in 29.3 minutes per game. In his last game against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, he finished with 17 points, two steals, and one block, showing his reliability on both ends of the court and why the Hawks signed him.
Where does he need to improve?
However, his shooting splits for the season are an area that needs improvement and will likely come along once rotations are more set. In the last two games, Atlanta has missed two to three starters in both contests and, at times, has looked out of sync. With this going on, Alexander-Walker has proven himself to be a reliable option as he's shot 44% and 60% from the field in his last two starts.
If the Hawks can ever get healthy, there's a part of me that could see NAW winning Sixth Man of the Year based on his ability to be a spark plug off the bench for the Hawks. As of now, he is the fourth-highest in points per game at 16 and third in assists per game at 3.3, despite playing a role he isn't used to and not having the proper, reliable pieces to win or put up bigger numbers.
While his offensive prowess has been one of the bright spots, his defense has been another positive for the Hawks, as he is averaging 1.3 steals and nearly one block per game; in two of his three games played, he has had one block. Alexander-Walker's ability to play with quick hands, high energy, help on defense, and switch on different matchups has been helpful for this Hawks team in moments, despite the bad losses. His current defensive rating stands at 117.3, but this will also likely see a bump once things get settled in with the team's roster and he can play his regular role, as he has a career defensive rating of 113.4, which ranks him amongst the best at the guard position and overall in the NBA on average.
While things are still early in the season, the Hawks are in much need of help, and so far, Alexander-Walker has proven he can do just that. However, there is still a long way to go in the season, and for the Hawks to be a serious threat as we advance, they will likely need to stay healthy and for Alexander-Walker to continue growing his game more efficiently.