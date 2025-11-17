Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Comeback Victory Against The Phoenix Suns

The Atlanta Hawks faced a Phoenix Suns team that had won its last five straight games and was tasked with trying to slow down Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. While the task didn't go as planned, the Hawks were able to walk away with a win in a scrappy back-and-forth contest.

5 IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/0wzhxQqjDW — Atlanta HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) November 17, 2025

1. Hawks effort looked questionable at times

Hawks got absolutely smoked in the possession battle in the first half.



Ended up with 12 fewer shooting possessions than the Suns.



Most of that is poor DREB.



ATL was helped by PHX shooting 3-18 from three. https://t.co/BED35iyg2i — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 17, 2025

Throughout the game, the Hawks' effort appeared questionable, as they experienced various stretches of inconsistency. One of the prime examples is when Atlanta, led by 13, lost the lead by halftime but would go on to fall behind by as many as 22 points and be out-rebounded by Phoenix, which led to a significant fourth-quarter deficit.

2. Hawks go cold in second half

With around 7 min left in the third quarter, the Hawks led 73-69.



From there, Phoenix went on a 26-4 run.



Atlanta trails by 18 points at the end of the period. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 17, 2025

The Hawks continue to falter in the third quarter, as they would fall behind by as many as 18 points, but it all honestly started in the second quarter, as usual. The Hawks get out to a decent lead, but by halftime, they blow it, and then come out slow in the third quarter, which usually leads to a big run by the opponent, as it did tonight. If the Hawks want to take that next step, they must figure out a way to remain consistent throughout the entire game, rather than playing carelessly, as they have done in certain games to start the season.

3. Jalen Johnson

Jalen being Jalen in the first half:



💧 13 PTS

💧 5 REB

💧 4 AST pic.twitter.com/OunRfCzvE1 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 17, 2025

The main spotlight for the Hawks in this one is none other than Johnson, who continued to assert his dominance in this one. Johnson finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal on shooting splits 69/83/66% and finished the game with a 21 plus/minus. With this dominant performance and win, Johnson will likely win the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

4. Onyeka Okongwu

At the end of 3:



Hawks 77

Suns 95



Dillon Brooks leads all scorers with 30 points. Onyeka Okongwu leads Atlanta with 20 points. — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) November 17, 2025

Tonight, Okongwu continued his West Coast road trip dominance as he finished the game with 27 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. This is Okongwu's third game on this road trip, finishing with 20 or more points at least.

5. Hawks fourth quarter comeback

20-0 run now for the Hawks.



The Suns simply can't score.



Atlanta within 1 with 4:34 to go. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 17, 2025

NICKEIL FOR THE LEAD



15 IN THE 4TH pic.twitter.com/odCE7gmiYE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 17, 2025

While the game seemed to be slipping away from the Hawks in the second half, they didn't allow that to stop them as they responded with a big fourth-quarter comeback on the back of Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Alexander-Walker led the way for the Hawks in the fourth, scoring 16 fourth-quarter points for the Hawks and finishing the game with 26 points, four assists, three rebounds, 50% shooting from the field, and a positive 22 plus/minus. The Hawks made history as they scored 47 points in the fourth quarter and swept a West Coast road trip for the first time since the 1970s.

