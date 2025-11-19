Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Tough Loss Against The Detroit Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks returned home after a four-game West Coast trip in which they went undefeated, but today they faced another tall test: the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons.

1. Paint defense continues to be an issue

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the first half, the Hawks struggled to defend the paint, giving up 32 points, and this would continue into the second half, as the Pistons scored 66 total points in the paint and shot 67% inside. The Hawks would also give up 17 fast-break points and 30 points off turnovers, as well as give up 20 points in the paint to Cade Cunningham.

2. Offense relied too much on Jalen Johnson and lacked fast break consistency

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) in action against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The main takeaway from this game is that the Hawks could have honestly won but came up short in key moments. One of the main issues is that in the first half, the Hawks relied heavily on Johnson to carry the offense, and while he is good at getting to the basket, his overall offensive game still isn't as polished outside the fast break. The Hawks would fall behind by double digits in the first half and were down for much of the game until the fourth quarter, due to their lack of offense outside the halfcourt, where Detroit excels.

3. Another second half blunder

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) and Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) dive for a loose ball in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coming out of halftime, the Hawks allowed the Pistons to go on a 13-5 run and, similar to the Phoenix game, wouldn't come alive until the fourth quarter. This cannot continue to happen, as they are trying to find a proper footing in the Eastern Conference standings and are constantly dealing with injuries. It would be best to maintain consistent intensity if they want to separate themselves in an exemplary way. If the Hawks want to win these big games, they have to figure out consistency on offense and come out firing at the start of the second half, not just the fourth quarter.

4. Jalen Johnson All-Star Performance

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) is introduced before a game against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tonight, Johnson had another All-Star-like performance, as he finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and one block on 44/100/37% shooting splits from the field. Johnson led the way for all scorers in the first half with 14 points and was the primary source of offense for the Hawks in this game until later in the second half.

5. Onyeka Okongwu

One of the standout moments from this game was none other than Okongwu's poster dunk over both Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart in the first half. While the Hawks didn't win this game, Okongwu was one of the team's bright spots and continued his good start to the season, finishing with 21 points, three assists, one steal, and two blocks on 61/100/57% shooting splits.

