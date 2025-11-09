Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers
Tonight, the Hawks faced a strong Los Angeles Lakers team that had won five straight games and featured a red-hot Luka Doncic, who was averaging 40 points per game before this matchup. However, the Hawks would go on to win this game convincingly, winning by double digits in an all-around team effort.
1. All around team effort offensively
The Hawks came out firing on all cylinders tonight, as they had over five players score in double figures and dished out 37 assists as a team. The Hawks' offense was effective on both ends of the court, as they were able to capitalize on the fast break, scoring 22 fast break points and 36 points off the Lakers' turnovers. The Hawks also played efficiently in this one, shooting 51% from the field, 41% from three-point range, and 91% from the free-throw line.
2. Mouhamed Gueye
Gueye has shown significant improvements to his game this season, and tonight was one of the nights where he showcased it, scoring 21 points, dishing out seven assists, and grabbing seven rebounds through efficient shooting. Gueye shot 66% from the field, 100% from the free throw line, and 80% from three-point range. Gueye also started the game, scoring the Hawks' first eleven points, and made things tough on the Lakers defensively, as he had two steals and one block.
3. Dyson Daniels
Daniels tonight was sensational for the Hawks, as he had a near triple double performance. Daniels scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out 13 assists on 62% shooting from the field but his impact was also felt on the defensive end. On defense, Daniels was called upon to take the tough assignment of guarding Doncic and had success doing it as he held him to his lowest scoring game this season at just 22 points and five turnovers.
4. Defense turned to offense
The Hawks' key to victory was not only their offense, as they made things very difficult for the Lakers on defense. The Hawks put pressure on the perimeter and sent traps towards Doncic, forcing the rest of the Lakers roster to beat them offensively, which led to 20 turnovers and 13 steals. The real bright spot for the Hawks was that they held Doncic to just two second-half points after he scored 20 in the first half.
5. Asa Newell
Hawks Rookie Newell has played well since the Summer League and has carried that momentum into regular season play as he finished tonight's game with 17 points, five rebounds, four steals, and one block. His shooting splits were efficient, as he shot 58% from the field, 100% from the free-throw line, and 40% from the three-point range.