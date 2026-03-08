Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Win vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks took on the Philadelphia 76ers for the final time this season, with the chance to sweep the season series after winning the previous three matchups. With tonight's win, Atlanta is now a game and a half back from the sixth seed, which would lock them into a playoff spot if they hold it. Atlanta has now won its last six games and has officially swept the season series, improving to a 7-1 record post-All-Star Break.

1. Sloppy start

your eastern conference steals leader: pic.twitter.com/kwgYDBIlAV — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2026

In the first half, things did not look very good for Atlanta as they struggled to take care of the basketball and play good defense. At the end of the first half, Atlanta had turned the ball over 13 times, which helped the 76ers shoot 65% from the field and 62% from three-point range while scoring 73 points. The Hawks would fall behind by as much as 13 points and be down by as much as 7 points at halftime.

2. Bounce back ending

Mar 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) passes against Philadelphia 76ers forward/guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While things didn't go the way they wanted in the first half, Atlanta responded by allowing only 43 points, which is 30 points less than they did in the first half, and cut down on the turnovers, finishing with eight. They would respond defensively with much more aggressive play, forcing more turnovers and making it easier for the Hawks to get out in transition and score.

3. Jalen Johnson

JJ taking the elevator 🆙 pic.twitter.com/Q0ooromZi1 — Atlanta HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2026

In the season series, Johnson has dominated Philly, and tonight was no different, as he finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He finished playing efficiently, shooting 63% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 100% from the free-throw line, with an all-around dominant performance. In the first half, he scored 19, then followed that up with 16 points to close the second half.

4. Zaccharie Risacher

Zacch going to work on both ends 🔒 @Acronis pic.twitter.com/Rj6dKdiUHR — Atlanta HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2026

One of the more impressive players for Atlanta the last few games has been Risacher, who many had questions about to start the season. While he hasn't had big scoring games, his impact has been felt on both ends of the court as he has improved his confidence. Tonight, Risacher was active on defense and on the boards, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block.

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil has 3 threes in the 3rd 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/J91ugd9j2o — Atlanta HaWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2026

Another important part of the Hawks' comeback in this one was Alexander-Walker, who made an impact on defense and offense with 24 points. As far as defense, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 31 as the Hawks made switches to pick-and-roll coverage by putting Alexander-Walker on Maxey, who slowed him down.