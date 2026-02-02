Kristaps Porzingis Gets Upgraded On Hawks Latest Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, but they will have two days to rest and get ready for an important game vs the Miami.

Entering Tuesday's game, the Hawks are three games behind Miami for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference and Miami has already beatend the Hawks in one game this season. If Miami wins again tomorrow, they will put further distance between themselves and the Hawks while moving closer to clinching the season series, giving them the tiebreaker. If Atlanta has any hopes of moving up, they need to start winning games and tomorrow would be a good start.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis has not played since a January 7th win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but he has been upgraded to questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) remains out and of course, both N'Faly Dante and recently acquired Duop Reath are out with season ending injuries.

Hawks injury report for Tuesday in Miami:



Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) is questionable (!!!)



Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) is out.



Duop Reath (right foot stress fracture) is out.



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL) is out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 2, 2026

For Miami, Tyler Herro is out while Norm Powell and Nikola Jovic are questionable.

First Time All-Star

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While trade chatter is dominating the NBA, the Hawks had great news this weekend when young forward Jalen Johnson was named to his first all-star game on Sunday.

He ranks 21st in the league in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game and fourth in assists per game. Johnson is one of only two qualified players to rank top 25 in all three categories, joining Luka Doncic.

The 6-9 forward owns an NBA-best 32 double-doubles this season, in addition to eight triple-doubles. His eight triple-doubles are the most in a single season in franchise history, the most by an Eastern Conference player this season and second-most amongst all players. In the month of December, Johnson averaged a triple-double of 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to average a 25-point triple double in a single month, joining Oscar Robertson (7x), Russell Westbrook (6x), Nikola Jokic (6x), Luka Dončić (3x), Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

In a game against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 5, Johnson tallied a triple-double of 21 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to put up those numbers in a single game. He secured his triple-double in 16 minutes and 44 seconds, becoming the second-fastest player to a triple-double in the play-by-play era, trailing only Nikola Jokic (14 minutes, 33 seconds, Feb. 15, 2018), per Elias Sports.

This season, Johnson has secured career highs in points (43, Dec. 18, 2025), rebounds (18, 3x), assists (16, Dec. 5, 2025) and steals (7, Nov. 13, 2025). He recorded his career-best 43 points on his 24th birthday, along with grabbing a career-high tying 18 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He became just the second player in NBA history to tally 40+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists on his birthday, joining LeBron James (2x).

He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 10 through Nov. 16, his first career weekly honor. Johnson led the Hawks to a perfect 4-0 record, all road wins against Western Conference opponents, marking the first time since 1970-71 (the first season of East/West Conferences) the Hawks have swept a Western Conference trip of at least four games, per Elias Sports.

