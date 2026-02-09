Latest honor further recognizes Jalen Johnson's career season

Ahead of the Hawks matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has just added another award to his career best season.

Johnson has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 8, the NBA announced today. This is the second time Johnson has been awarded the league’s weekly honor this season (Nov. 17).

Jalen Johnson named Player of the Week for the second time this season! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VqFVv5Q4AW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 9, 2026

In three games played this past week (2-1 record), Johnson averaged 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 38.2 minutes of action (.544 FG%, .750 FT%), leading all Eastern Conference players in assists per game, while ranking tied second in rebounds per game and third in points per game (min. 3 GP). He averaged 18.7 points on .647 FG% and .889 FT%, in addition to 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the second half alone in his three games this past week.

Johnson started his week with a triple-double in a win at Miami on Feb. 3, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes of play. He followed up his triple-double at Miami with another triple-double in a win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 5, tallying 22 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes. It marked Johnson’s second game of the season with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, becoming just the seventh player since 1976-77 to have multiple career games with 20+ points, 15+ boards and 15+ assists, joining Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Larry Bird.

The 2026 NBA All-Star finished the week with a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 40 minutes on Feb. 7. Johnson owns 10 games with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists this season, the third-most such games amongst all Eastern Conference players.

The fifth-year forward has secured 10 triple-doubles this season, the most amongst all Eastern Conference players and the second-most in the league, trailing only Nikola Jokic (18). His 10 triple-doubles this season are the most in a single season in franchise history. No other player has ever had 10 triple-doubles in their entire Hawks career, let alone in a single season.

Through 49 games played this season (all starts), Johnson is averaging career highs of 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes. He is one of only two players averaging at least 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists, joining Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Selected as a 2026 NBA All-Star, Johnson will also be participating in the 2026 Kia Shooting Stars competition during NBA All-Star Saturday.

