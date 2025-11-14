Latest Power Rankings Not Giving Hawks Nearly Enough Credit For Recent Stretch

After a tough start to the season, the Hawks have found a groove over their last nine games. They began the season 1-3, but now find themselves 8-5 and on a four game winning streak, with their last three wins all coming on the road. Not only that, but they have done this without Trae Young.

Where should they rank?

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks to drive against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Given that they have been playing much better recently and they have risen up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks have the look of a top 10-15 team in the NBA, but that is not how they are being viewed in the latest power rankings. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey ranked the Hawks 18th today, a few spots below the 6-6 Orlando Magic, a team the Hawks have beaten twice already this season:

After a pretty rocky start to the campaign, the Atlanta Hawks may have stumbled into a new identity in the absence of Trae Young.

"If you count the game in which he played just seven minutes before leaving with an injury, Atlanta is now 7-2 without him.

Their defense is clearly better, and there's enough firepower spread throughout the rest of the roster to make due on the other end.

On nights like Thursday, that description doesn't do the attack justice. Against the Utah Jazz, Atlanta dropped 132 points, got 32 from Onyeka Okongwu and another 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists and seven steals from Jalen Johnson.

Performances like that don't necessarily mean the Hawks should be shopping Young in the trade market. Utah's a rebuilding team, and each of the last three Atlanta wins have come against sub-.500 teams. But Johnson's versatility on both ends of the floor, could make him an easier cornerstone to build around than the current face of the franchise."

While they have not been beating a lot of the league's top teams, they are beating teams with Young, who is still an incredible offensive player, even if the Hawks defense is much better with him off the court. The defense for the Hawks has been one of the best in the NBA over this stretch and the offense just had a night in which they hit 24 three pointers against the Utah. They even got a historic performance from Jalen Johnson.

Johnson made NBA history by having the first statline that consisted of 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals, shooting 10-19 from the floor and 4-5 from three.

Johnson has had to take on a massive role with Trae Young out, and while Utah is far from elite on defense, Johnson carved them up with precision passing and quick decision-making.

Johnson is building his case for this year's All-Star game, but he is also showing that this Hawks team is still dangerous and should be gaining more respect with each win. On Sunday, they have a chance to beat a red-hot Suns team on the road and then face the hottest team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons at home.

More Atlanta Hawks News: