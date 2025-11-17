Lineups Revealed For Sixth Annual Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy, in partnership with the Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the national Naismith Awards™, today announced the schedule for the sixth annual Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic, set for Saturday, November 22 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Atlanta). The one-day showcase will feature twelve of Georgia’s top high school basketball teams, including eight boys’ teams and four girls’ teams, offering fans a full day of competitive action and excitement.

“We’re so excited for the return of our annual Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic, which is an opportunity to celebrate the passion and love for high school basketball throughout Atlanta” said Chris Jacobs, Senior Director of Hawks Basketball Academy. “By having multiple boys’ and girls’ games in this one-day showcase, this event gives young athletes the chance to compete at a high level and share their love for the game.”

The day tips off with the girls’ slate, featuring Creekside High School (Fairburn, Ga.) facing off against River Ridge High School (Woodstock, Ga.) at noon, followed by North Paulding High School (Dallas, Ga.) taking on Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School at 1:40 p.m.

The boys action will start at 3:20 p.m. with Cross Creek High School (Augusta, Ga.) against Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.), followed by Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.) versus Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Ga.) at 5 p.m. Woodward High School (Atlanta, Ga.) will face Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School at 6:40 p.m., and the showcase will conclude with Tri-Cities High School (East Point, Ga.) battling McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) at 8:20 p.m.

“This event is the ultimate way to tip off the high school basketball season in Atlanta, where the area’s top talent is on display and fans are treated to a first-class event,” said Eric Oberman, President of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “Each year, the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic continues to grow, and we’re proud to showcase the next generation of athletes on such a premier stage.”

Ahead of the Tipoff Classic, Hawks partner and personal injury attorney Ken Nugent will host a free Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic for 100 boys and girls, ages eight to 15, teaching core basketball fundamentals and welcoming participants from local communities. Ken Nugent will also continue his Score for Scholarships initiative, pledging $1 to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation for every point scored during the showcase to support youth participation in Hawks Basketball Academy programs and expand opportunities for all athletes.

“It’s my privilege to, once again, team up with the Atlanta Hawks in support of the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic,” Ken Nugent said. “As I’ve done in the past, I will contribute $1 for every point scored during the event, with funds going towards the Ken Nugent Law Firm Scores for Scholarships program. My strong commitment to this tournament reflects my dedication to our youth, support of our communities, and the Atlanta Hawks.”

Over the past six years, the Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club have brought together more than 3,250 athletes from 235 high school teams through a series of showcase events. These games have energized communities across Georgia, with previous showcases held at schools including Norcross High School, Pace Academy and Maynard Jackson High School.

In December, the Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club will unveil the lineup for the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic, a one-day showcase featuring twelve teams on Saturday, December 13 at Norcross High School.

