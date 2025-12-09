NBA Insider Gives Optimistic Update On When Trae Young Might Return From Injury

Hawks point guard Trae Young has not played in a game since Oct. 29th due to an MCL sprain and after the injury initially happened, the Hawks said that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. On Nov. 29th there was a fresh update on Young. The Hawks announced that Young's rehab is progressing well and that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which would be December 13th, this Saturday.

This morning, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania said that Young is progressing well and is on track to return this month:

"Hawks star Trae Young, who sustained a sprained MCL on Oct. 29, is optimistic about returning to action this month, sources said.

The Hawks have gone 12-8 without Young in the lineup, and they believe his fit with a rising core in Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu will elevate the team."

Is there a chance Young could be back in time for the Hawks Sunday matchup at home vs the 76ers? We will just have to see.

Will Young's return push the Hawks to the top?

Oct 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The big question that has been on the mind of Hawks fans has been how the team will look when Young is back in the lineup. Atlanta has held up well since Young went down with his injury, but will re-integrating him into the lineup be more difficult than it might appear? I tend to not think so because Young has been playing for so long, but the Hawks have built a nice identity around emerging forward Jalen Johnson.

Young is a player that is going to want the ball in his hands and he is one of the best playmakers and shot creators in the entire league, but will that mess with how Johnson has been playing? As the vocal leader of the offense, Johnson has been posting unreal statistics, including back-to-back triple doubles. Having Young back might mean that Johnson is going to take a backseat as the focal point of the offense and it will be interesting to see how that meshes.

Another interesting aspect to Young returning is what happens with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He has been thrust into the starting lineups since Young has been injured and he has put up multiple 30-point games and was fantastic for the team on defense.

Those are the tough questions that the Hawks will have to answer, but for now, they have to be glad to be able to get a break and get their feet back under them. The Eastern Conference is a big cluster of teams close to each other and a fresh Hawks team should be able to continue to win and make a charge up the standings.

