New Three-Team Trade Idea Lands Giannis In Miami, Hawks Fill Their Biggest Deadline Need

We are nearly 24 hours away from the trade deadline and the biggest star on the trade block has yet to be moved.

Multiple teams have been trying to pry Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee this week and one of the teams that has reportedly made the biggest push to land him is the Miami Heat. Miami has been on the hunt for its next superstar for some time now and they have the picks and players that could appeal to the Bucks.

While the Hawks have intriguing assets to get in on a potential Antetokounmpo trade, they reportedly are not going to do so. However, it might not be a quiet deadline for the Hawks, and they could look for frontcourt depth if the right situation presents itself, as well as moving Kristaps Porzingis and his $30 million expiring contract.

There is a chance that if a Giannis trade goes down, it could involve a third team, and that team could be Atlanta, which has made two trades already ahead of the deadline. Here is a trade idea where all three of these teams could get what they want.

The Trade

Hawks Receive: Myles Turner

Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr, Amir Coffey, and Cole Anthony

Bucks Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kasparas Jakucionas, Pelle Larsson, an unprotected 2026 1st round pick (via MIA), a 2027 first round pick (less favorable of MIL and NO, top four protected), 2027 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), unprotected 2030 1st round pick (via MIA), unprotected 2031 first round pick swap (via MIA), an unprotected 2032 1st round pick (via MIA), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Why the Hawks do this trade

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) takes a shot over Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Hawks could use help at center. They have a big problem on the glass and with rim protection, which explains their reported interest in Anthony Davis. By trading away Trae Young and having the expiring contracts of Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and CJ McCollum, they will have flexibility and could bring in a bigger contract via trade or free agency.

Aside from Isaiah Hartenstein, the free agency group at center is not inspiring and the Hawks could look to the trade market. Turner is not on a bad contract and would provide them with rim protection and the ability to stretch the floor. Turner is averaging 1.7 BPG this season and is shooting 39% from three this season. He would pair nicely with Onyeka Okongwu and give the Hawks a more reliable center pairing for the next few seasons. They give up some draft capital to get it done, but the other of their 2026 1st rounders is on track to be in the 20's and adding some protections on the other pick is needed.

Why the Bucks do this trade

The Bucks would get four first round picks (including their own in 2027), an unprotected pick swap, some young, cheap talent in Ware, Jaquez Jr, Larsson, and Jakucionis, and an All-Star player in Tyler Herro.

While Porzingis and Rozier (especially Rozier) are not going to help the Bucks, they are expiring deals and would give Milwaukee lots of flexibility moving forward. The Bucks could bet against the Heat long-term and considering how old Miami would be and the fact that they would not have many draft picks available to move, that could be a smart bet. The Bucks could see which of these players are building blocks going forward, keep their books clean, and hope that the draft picks are favorable to them.

Why the Heat do this trade

They get one of the best 2-3 players in the NBA and become instant contenders in the Eastern Conference. They would have a solid starting five of Davion Mitchell, Norm Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo. This would be the star that the Heat have been hunting for since they traded for Jimmy Butler and in reality, since LeBron James left.

Miami has been saving its assets for a player like this and this would signal that they are all in.

More Atlanta Hawks News: