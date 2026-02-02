Giannis Lands In Golden State, Atlanta Hawks Get Draymond Green In New 3-Team Trade Idea

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks and one of the top teams that will be in pursuit of the Bucks superstar is the Golden State Warriors.

While the Hawks have intriguing assets to get in on a potential Antetokounmpo trade, they reportedly are not going to do so. However, it might not be a quiet deadline for the Hawks, and they could look for frontcourt depth if the right situation presents itself, as well as moving Kristaps Porzingis and his $30 million expiring contract.

There is a chance that if a Giannis trade goes down, it could involve a third team and that team could be Atlanta, who has made two trades already ahead of the deadline. Here is a trade idea where all three of these teams could get what they want.

The Trade

Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony, and a 2029 top-five protected 1st round pick (via ATL)

Bucks Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Jonthan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski, an unprotected 2026 1st round pick (via GSW), an unprotected 2027 1st round pick swap (via GSW), an unprotected 2028 1st round pick (via GSW), an unprotected 2031 pick swap (via GSW), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick (via GSW)

Hawks Receive: Draymond Green and Al Horford

Why the Hawks do this

Jan 22, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks to score as Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Atlanta would solve a lot of defensive issues by adding Green, who is still among the top defenders in the NBA.

The Hawks need more depth in the frontcourt and while the fit with Green and Jalen Johnson might be interesting at first, he would give the Hawks a veteran presence who would be on an expiring contract next season, assuming that Green picks up his player option for the 2026-2027 season. He would give the Hawks another initiator on offense, not to mention the intangibles and leadership that he would bring.

Horford is not the same player that he was when he played for Atlanta over a decade ago, but the Hawks need a reliable backup behind Onyeka Okongwu and they were connected to Horford in the offseason. Even if Horford picks up his player option for next season, he would be a really nice third center to have and a veteran presnce for a young team.

This trade helps the Hawks defense and frontcourt depth, which they are looking to upgrade. They remain above the luxury tax and don't take on any bad long-term money, which they are prioritizing.

Why the Bucks do this trade

Milwaukee has to prioritize what they are looking for in a return for Antetokounmpo and the Warriors could give them a bit of everything.

They land four unprotected picks and swaps from the Warriors and betting against Golden State in 2031 and 2032 might be a smart bet. Stephen Curry is not getting younger, and Antetokounmpo is aging and starting to deal with injuries as well. While the 2027 and 2028 picks might not yield great results, those two picks in 2031 and 2032 could be very valuable.

Kuminga and Podziemski are talented young players who could help the Bucks in the short term and possibly the long term. Porzingis and Santos are expiring deals.

Why the Warriors do this trade

It might be surprising to see Green go out in this trade and not Jimmy Butler, but according to the latest reporting from insider Marc Stein, the Warriors seem reluctant to include him in any deal for Antetokounmpo:

"Another Antetokounmpo development that has emerged over the past 24 hours: We've heard further strong indications that the Warriors' pursuit of Antetokounmpo is unlikely to involve Jimmy Butler's contract after Butler sustained a season-ending knee tear on Jan. 19.

So what does that mean for lifelong Warrior Draymond Green? It has long been assumed that a credible Golden State offer would have to include Green or Butler for salary-matching purposes.

"I've been here for 14 years," Green told reporters after Friday's home loss to Detroit. "I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I'm traded, that's part of the business. So it is what it is. I ain't losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night."

This trade would be maximizing the window for Curry and while it is unknown when Butler or Antetokounmpo would be back, this helps them contend more than their current team does.

