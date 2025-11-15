Pelicans' Firing of Head Coach Willie Green Could Have Big Implications For The Hawks Draft Plans

If you are an Atlanta Hawks fan, you have two rooting interests this season. Obviously, you are going to root for your team to win every game, but the other rooting interest is against the New Orleans Pelicans. This past summer, the Hawks acquired the Pelicans unprotected 2026 first round pick, in a draft that is supposed to be loaded at the top, and New Orleans is off to a 2-10 start, losing last night to the Los Angeles Lakers.

While it was not unexpected, the Pelicans made the decision to fire head coach Willie Green this morning.

Pelicans, at 2-10, fire Willie Green as coach - via ESPN https://t.co/q1qMVOb4Ux — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2025

How could this impact the Hawks?

It is safe to say that the Hawks were probably hoping that Green was going to stay as the head coach for longer, as he was not getting the most out of his team, though it should be pointed out that New Orleans is missing star player Zion Williamson and guard Jordan Poole. Former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego as the interim coach and that could be a move that improves New Orleans, at least a little bit.

Borrego is a respected coach around the NBA and did well in Charlotte before being let go, a curious decision for a franchise that does not have a lot of success. I don't think it is far fetched that the Pelicans are going to be an improved team with Borrego as the head coach, but how much they are improved might come down to how many games they can get out of Williamson. The two rookies that the Pelicans drafted, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, have shown promise this season, and it would not be shocking to see the Pelicans lean into playing them more.

Currently, the Hawks would enter the draft lottery with the fourth best odds to come away with the No. 1 pick. In a draft with prospects such as Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cam Boozer, and BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, getting a top three pick would be massive for the Hawks franchise and a team that already has budding young talent like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher.

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks land Boozer with the No. 2 pick:

"Pro Comp: Paolo Banchero"

"Cameron Boozer may have raised the bar even higher after two exhibition games, when he combined for 57 points, 35 rebounds, 10 assists and five threes against UCF and Tennessee. His physicality around the basket, handle and body control attacking, improved shooting range and passing IQ are all going to help squash any concerns over some lack of vertical explosion. A key early takeaway is that his perimeter game continues to improve, not just with his shot but also his ability to put the ball down, use the right footwork and make plays off the dribble. Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa may wind up with the more exciting highlight tapes, but it shouldn't be surprising if Boozer's decorated track record and maturity sway teams to rank him No. 1."

I think the Pelicans could see a bump from better coaching, but just how much will be interesting to follow. The next three games for the Pelicans are home games vs the Warriors, Thunder, and Nuggets.

