Picks and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Warriors Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks are back at home tonight after taking a loss on the road against the Houston Rockets last night. It was the Hawks first loss since February 20th, but they are still right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have gone the other way. Injuries to star players Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have derailed this season for Golden State, and they seemed destined for a quick play-in tournament exit, and are hoping the draft lottery balls fall their way in May. Still, the Hawks need every game, and while they are the far better team heading into tonight's game, no opponent should be taken lightly.

So who wins tonight's game?

Matchup Preview

After not playing well at home to start the season, the Hawks have been rolling at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks enter Saturday's game having won nine consecutive contests inside State Farm Arena, their longest home winning streak since the 2020-21 season (14). Over those nine victories, the club is averaging 122.0 points, 51.0 rebounds, 30.2 assists, and 10.2 steals, holding their opponent to 103.9 points per game and winning by an average of +18.1 points per game (122.0-103.9). Since the All-Star break, the Hawks own a 9-1 home record (.900 winning %). The team's .900 winning % is the best amongst all Eastern Conference clubs over that time and the second-best amongst all teams in the league, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (1.000, 7-0).

There were not many bright spots in the blowout loss to Houston last night, but Zaccharie Risacher did have a solid night off the bench.

Risacher chipped in 16 points on 6-8 shooting from the floor, including a perfect 3-3 mark from deep and 1-1 from the free throw line, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 19 minutes on 3/20. Over his last 11 games (since 2/24), Risacher is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, including 1.6 offensive rebounds per contest. His 62 total rebounds over that time are the ninth-most in the league for all players who have played fewer than 250 total minutes (Risacher - 232.13).

Onyeka Okongwu enters Saturday's meeting with the Warriors with 398 career blocks. The USC product is two blocks away from becoming the 11th Hawk since at least 1973-74 to record 400 career rejections.

I don't think there is going to be a lot of mystery in tonight's matchup. The Hawks have a clean injury report while nearly the entire Warriors roster is on their injury report. Atlanta is on the second night of a back-to-back, but so is Golden State. Hawks are a big favorite for a reason and I think they roll tonight and get a win.

Final Score: Hawks 121, Warriors 109