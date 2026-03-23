Picks and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Matchup Between Atlanta and Memphis

The Atlanta Hawks begin their week with a home date against the Memphis Grizzlies. This is the second matchup of the season between the two teams and the Hawks are going for the season sweep tonight against one of the worst teams in the league and a team that has zero interest in winning games down the stretch of the season.

Atlanta bounced back on Saturday night after getting rocked by the Houston Rockets on Friday. The Hawks faced the Warriors without star forward Jalen Johnson on the court and after a shaky defensive first half, the Hawks blew the game open in the second half and cruised to victory.

Will they do the same tonight vs Memphis?

Matchup Preview

Monday's matchup marks the final of two meetings between the Hawks and the Grizzlies this season. The Hawks took the first matchup 124-122 on 1/21 at FedExForum. Jalen Johnson recorded 32 points in addition to 15 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes of action, marking his 25th points/rebounds double-double of the season. Onyeka Okongwu tallied 18 points on 6-10 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes of play. CJ McCollum poured in 15 points in addition to six assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points in addition to four assists, two rebounds, and two blocks in 33 minutes of play.

The biggest question for the Hawks tonight is the status of Jalen Johnson. While the Hawks would love to see Johnson suit up, the Grizzlies are a worse opponent than the Warriors and the Hawks have two big games against physical teams this week when they face Detroit and Boston on Wednesday and Friday. Does Atlanta sit Johnson tonight and give him extra rest to be ready for those games?

If they do, Mouhamed Gueye could be in line to start again and he had arguably the best game of his career on Saturday vs the Warriors.

Gueye notched his fifth career double-double on 3/21, tallying 16 points on a perfect 6-6 shooting from the field, including a perfect 4-4 mark from deep, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes. He's the fourth player in the NBA this season to record 15+ points and 10+ rebounds on a perfect clip from the field and deep and the first Hawk to do so since at least the 1979-80 season.

Over his last nine games, Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 10.0 points and 4.8 rebounds on .544 FG% (31-57 FGM) and .567 3FG% (17-30 3FGM). Against the Warriors, the sophomore forward chipped in 17 points on 5-6 shooting from the field, including a 3-4 clip from deep and 4-5 from the free throw line, and two rebounds in 23 minutes.

Whether or not Johnson plays tonight, the Hawks are the far superior team, but the Grizzlies can't be taken for granted completely. They upset the Nuggets last week and had a lead against the Celtics going into the fourth quarter. They could compete with the Hawks tonight if they don't come out and play well.

At the end of the day, the more talented team and the team needing a win will win. This is almost a must win for the Hawks considering their upcoming schedule and Memphis is more focused on the draft lottery in May.

Final: Hawks 125, Grizzlies 109