Picks and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Matchup Between The Hawks and the Mavericks

The Atlanta Hawks are going for their 11th win in a row tonight when they face the Dallas Mavericks on the road. The two teams met last week in Atlanta with the Hawks coming out on top, but Dallas hung tough and nearly pulled off the upset. Will the Hawks be able to continue their hot streak tonight and continue their climb up the Eastern Conference Standings?

The Mavericks have not been one of the better teams in the NBA down the stretch of the season, but on Sunday, they pulled off an upset against the Cleveland Cavaliers as big underdogs. The Hawks need every win they can get and tonight is no exception.

Who wins?

Mar 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta is the fourth team in the NBA to have a winning streak of at least 10 games this season, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. Over the team's last 10 victories, Atlanta is averaging 122.9 points, 49.9 rebounds, including 14.1 offensive boards, 30.5 assists, and 10.1 steals, winning by an average of +18.1 points (122.9-104.8).

Since the All-Star break, the Hawks are leading the NBA in net rating (12.8), defensive rating (104.7) and defensive rebound % (76.4%), while ranking second in total rebound % (55.0%), fourth in offensive rebound % (34.4%), sevventh in assist % (68.1%) and 10th in offensive rating (117.5). The Hawks own an 11-1 record over that time, the best record in the East the second-best in the entire NBA, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Atlanta's five-man lineup of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu has played 217 total minutes together across 20 games. Of all five-man lineups who have played 200+ minutes together this season, Atlanta's lineup of McCollum, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson, and Okongwu owns the best net rating (29.1), the best defensive rating (96.2), and the second-best offensive rating (125.3), per NBA.com/Stats. That group also owns a true shooting % of 62.6%, the third-best amongst all five-man lineups (min. 200 minutes).

In Atlanta's most recent outing, a 124-112 win over the Orlando Magic on 3/16, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a career night, finishing with a career-high 41 points, knocking down a career-best nine three-pointers, in addition to tallying seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes (12-21 FGM, 9-14 3FGM 8-9 FTM). His nine makes from deep are tied for the third-most triples in a single game in franchise history and the most since 12/11/23 (Bogdan Bogdanovic: 10). NAW buried his 200th three-pointer of the season in the win, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to knock down 200-or-more triples in a single season.

Jalen Johnson is coming off his second straight triple-double on 3/16, finishing with 24 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of play. He owns 13 triple-doubles this season, the most by an Eastern Conference player and the second-most amongst all players, trailing only Nikola Jokic. His 24-point, 15-rebound, 13-assist outing marked his 15th career triple-double. Monday's victory marked the 2026 NBA All-Star's 245th career game, becoming the ninth-fastest player in NBA history to 15 triple-doubles, and at 24 years, 88 days, he became the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to 15 triple-doubles.

The Hawks are the better team and playing their best basketball of the season. As long as they can contain Cooper Flagg and keep the turnovers down, I like the Hawks chances tonight.

Final Score: Hawks 122, Mavericks 109