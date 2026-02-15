Predicting Hawks Final Win-Loss Record, Playoff Seed at All-Star Break

At the All-Star Break, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves with 26-30 record, good enough for 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta looked to be turning a corner a few games ago when they were 26-27 and in prime position to end the Hornets winning streak. However, the Hawks lost their last three games before the break, including two to the Hornets, which allowed them to jump Atlanta in the standings and give them the tiebreaker.

So how will the Hawks end their season?

Predicting the record

The Hawks have been a below average team for the entire season, but they have one possible wildcard that could improve them. The Hawks big move at the trade deadline was sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Hield is not expected to be a big part of the rotation going forward, but Kuminga has enough talent to make you wonder if he could really give the Hawks a boost. It could also go poorly.

At 10th in the standings, Atlanta is currently a half game behind Charlotte for 9th, three back from Miami for 8th, 3.5 back from Orlando for 7th, and five games back from Philly for 6th.

A key thing to note about the Hawks for the rest of the season is that they have the fourth-easiest schedule left. Another thing to remember is that they already have two wins over Philly and Orlando, as well as one over the Heat. With those three teams above the Hawks in the standings, those games are going to stand out the rest of the way, and Atlanta could still win the season series against each of those teams and earn the tiebreaker. While it might seem far fetched based on their recent play, there is a faint chance that the Hawks could sneak into the top six. Unlikely, but possible.

The Hawks have to take advantage of playing the worse teams on their schedule. They have games against the Kings, Wizards (x2), Nets (x3), Mavericks (x2), Grizzlies, and Bucks (x2). The Hawks need to win as many of those games as they can and preferably win all of them.

I think that Atlanta is going to win enough games to remain in the play-in race, but not be able to jump into the top six. I think Atlanta finds a way to finish the season 41-41 (15-11 after the break) and earn the 8th seed after two wins in the play-in tournament.

Final Record: 41-41, 8th seed in Eastern Conference

