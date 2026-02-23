Quin Snyder Explains Why He Inserted CJ McCollum Into The Starting Lineup In Place of Zaccharie Risacher

Before the Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, they made a change to their starting lineup. They sent former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the bench and in his place, veteran guard CJ McCollum got the start. Atlanta got the win with McCollum finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and Risacher had seven points off the bench, all in the first half.

After the game, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was asked about what went into that decision to bench Risacher and put McCollum into the starting lineup:

"I've said this to you guys a number of different ways. Like, you know, it doesn't matter who starts and, you know, it's who finishes and rotations. And I think all that's true. In this case, that group of guys that finish the game, that by far, their net rating is like 10 points above any other combinations. It's our best lineup. So, you know, not starting CJ gave us, gives us the ball in and you know some scoring and punch off the bench but we don't get that lineup as much.

So you know we talked about it, you know I had a chance to talk about it was Zacch because obviously he was the one that didn't start and you know I think the biggest thing you know it doesn't reflect in any way on you, know our, in my personal belief in Zacch. I thought it actually could be a positive for him just to kind of be in the game at a different stage against different matchups with different guys. And I was happy to see. I think that was the case. He looked relaxed and he competed. Zacch's about all the right stuff. And so his development is something that's going to continue to happen whether he's starting or coming off the bench.

But in this case, it just is at a point where it made sense with CJ out there. I think he settles us in some ways too, and the additional ball handling is helping for us. And we've had some really tough starts lately, you know, and you get to a five, six minute mark when, you know, you're going to get that lineup. And if you're around 17 points like we were the other night, you know, now those guys are playing together for five minutes in a 48 -minute game. And that's not, you know, that's hard if they're, if they're that's, you know, effective."

What happens when Kuminga returns?

There is a chance that Jonathan Kuminga is able to make his Hawks debut this week and that could further complicate things for the Hawks. Will he take McCollum's place in the starting lineup?

It of course has not been the sophomore season that anyone wanted to see from Risacher. He was injured for three weeks in January and even when he has been in the lineup, he has not taken significant strides. Take yesterday for example. He came off the bench and got seven quick points in the first quarter and then never scored in the game. He played solid defense the rest of the way, but there was little impact from the former No. 1 overall pick.

This was a big decision from Snyder, even if he wishes to downplay it. There are questions about whether Risacher is ever going to be an impact player for the Hawks and while he is only 20, those questions are not going to slow down. This is going to be a storyline for the rest of the season.

More Atlanta Hawks News: