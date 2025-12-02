2026 NBA Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Take Potential Superstar With the No. 2 Pick

While the 2026 NBA Draft is months away, it is shaping up to be a loaded group at the top, especially in the top three. The trio of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa is looked at as an elite grouping of prospects at the top, but there are several others that are going to round out the top ten.

For the Hawks, the main focus is to continue winning and see the growth of their young players. Jalen Johnson continues to show how good he can be, while Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher have made strides as well, not to mention Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell. Atlanta is 13-9 this season and on track to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference if they keep playing well.

So how are they on track to have a top pick in next year's NBA Draft?

Thanks to a great draft night trade back in June. Atlanta owns the Pelicans' pick in this draft, and right now, New Orleans is 3-18 and would have top lottery odds. The Hawks also end up with the worst pick between their own, San Antonio, and Cleveland, meaning they will have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

If the Hawks end up with one of the top picks in the draft, who could they select?

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks grab Duke Forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 2 pick and UConn guard Braylon Mullins with the No. 17 pick:

2. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Position: PF | Size: 6'9", 250 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Paolo Banchero

"Duke's matchup with Arkansas should have been highlighted on scouts' calendars entering the season. And Cam Boozer wound up owning the night with arguably the cycle's top performance of any prospect.

Fifth-year senior Trevon Brazile looked helpless defensively against the 18-year-old who poured in 35 points. Boozer's combination of power and footwork was too much inside, though it was his ball-handling and driving that popped the most for the 250-pound big.

He consistently attacked closeouts with decisive first steps. His spin moves and counters were timely and effective each time. And he buried his 11th and 12 three-pointer of the year, including one off movement sprinting around a screen to the corner.

The fact that he now leads the nation in box plus-minus is completely on brand.

Scouts are still waiting for Darryn Peterson to return, but he may have to exceed expectations to hold the title of top prospect for 2026."

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Braylon Mullins (UConn)

Position: SG | Size: 6'5", 190 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Payton Pritchard

"Braylon Mullins is back from injury and figures to be eased in slowly to Connecticut's offense. He'll be one of the top freshmen three-point threats whose 6'5" size and shotmaking diversity will interest NBA scouts.

In the Adidas 3SSB circuit last year, he shot 41.7 percent from deep but also racked up 19 dunks in 20 games, showing he can thrive behind the arc and play above the rim.

At Connecticut, he'll likely be used mostly off the ball spotting up, hitting movement threes and cutting. However, Mullins can be a lethal transition player as well with his quick release, pull-up game and athleticism."

Boozer is off to a great start this season and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

