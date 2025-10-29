Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Hawks vs Nets Matchup
The season rolls on tonight for the Atlanta Hawks and they are hoping to snap a small two game losing streak when they face the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
The Hawks have gotten off to a disappointing start this season, going 1-3 in their first four games and dropping a game on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn meanwhile has started 0-4 and looked about how we all thought they would at the start of the season.
While no NBA game is a must win in October, it would not be good for the Hawks if they dropped this game. They would fall to 1-4 and after being talked about as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference before the season, the pressure would start to mount on this group.
How the Hawks can win
Our own Rohan Raman broke down how Atlanta can best attack Brooklyn tonight and win this game:
"As mentioned above, this is the softest defensive matchup the Hawks have faced thus far. It's entirely possible that Brooklyn finishes the season as the worst defense in the league. Therefore, it's of paramount importance that Trae Young and Dyson Daniels get going on offense against the Nets. Young was excellent as a facilitator in last night's game, dishing out 17 dimes against only one turnover. He also had 21 points on 7-22 shooting. However, going 1-10 from deep threw too much cold water on Atlanta's chances in this one. Daniels also had a rough game against Chicago. He only attempted eight shots and scored 2 points. While Daniels' value doesn't necessarily come from his offense, he has to give them more on that end of the floor. Fortunately, Brooklyn doesn't have any organization on defense and shows even less cohesion in their transition defense than the Hawks do. Considering that both Young and Daniels have struggled on offense to start the year, this is a great opportunity to build some momentum.
On average, the Nets give up 55.5 points in the paint per game. That's the 24th-best mark in the NBA, which leads a lot of room for another excellent performance from Atlanta's center rotation. Kristaps Porzingis was excellent for Atlanta, scoring 27 points and hitting three of his six three-pointer attempts. Onyeka Okongwu had more of an all-around impact, putting up an 18 pt, 10 rebound double-double while hitting two threes. Both of those centers are absolutely capable of taking advantage of Nic Claxton, who hasn't been the defender that his reputation suggests.
Surprisingly, the Nets aren't very good on the fast break despite being such a young team. They're 30th in fast break points per game, which might reduce the impact of the Hawks' struggling transition defense. Conversely, Atlanta is 15th in the same metric and should be able to do enough in order to exploit Brooklyn's weakness in transition defense. Jalen Johnson in particular has been a weapon in transition this year and the Nets don't really have an answer for what he can do."
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be favored on the road tonight, as the Nets are currently 7.5 point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 238.5.
I think the Hawks win this game and win it comfortably tonight. They are more talented and need the game more than Brooklyn.
Final Score: Atlanta 130, Nets 116 (ATL -7.5 and Over)
