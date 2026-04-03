Starting Lineups Announced For Tonight's Hawks-Nets Matchup

It is almost game time in Brooklyn.

The Hawks and the Nets are getting ready to tip things off in Brooklyn and Atlanta is hoping to win its fourth straight game and 18th in their last 20. They have been as hot as any team in the NBA and are heavy favorites coming into tonight's game against one of the many tanking teams in the NBA.

Here are the starters for tonight's game:

Hawks

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- CJ McCollum

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Nets

G- Nolan Traore

G- Drake Powell

F- Terance Mann

F- Noah Clowney

C- Nic Claxton

Jock Landale is out for the Hawks while Michael Porter Jr, Danny Wolf, Egor Demin, and Day'Ron Sharpe are all out for the Nets.

Hawks looking for a sweep

Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards Jalen Johnson (1) and Zaccharie Risacher (10) react after the Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Friday's matchup marks the final of four meetings between the Hawks and the Nets this season ... Atlanta took the first matchup 117-112 on 10/29 at the Barclays Center. The Hawks recorded 33 assists marking their second game of the season with 30-or-more assists. Jalen Johnson tallied a team-high 23 points on 10-16 shooting in addition to seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes of action.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points in addition to three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench. Onyeka Okongwu recorded 12 points in addition to a game-high 14 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench ... Atlanta took the second game 115-104 on 2/22 at State Farm Arena. Jalen Johnson recorded 26 points on 11-22 shooting in addition to a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes of action, marking his 38th double-double of the season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker recorded 17 points, shooting 3-9 from deep, to go along with six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of action. Jock Landale tallied 17 points on 6-11 shooting, including a perfect 3-3 from deep, to go along with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes off the bench. Onyeka Okongwu recorded 13 points on 5-7 shooting in addition to 11 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes of action, marking his 12th double-double of the season.

The Hawks took the third game of the series 108-97 on 3/12 at State Farm Arena ... Jalen Johnson tallied a game-high 21 points, shooting 4-7 from deep, to go along with nine rebounds, game-high nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes of play. Zaccharie Risacher tallied 19 points on 6-12 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc, to go along with a season-high tying nine rebounds (career-high seven offensive), two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 18 points to go along with two assists, two rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes of play. Onyeka Okongwu recorded 13 points in addition to nine rebounds, a season-high tying four blocks, and two steals in 30 minutes of action. CJ McCollum tallied 14 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes of play.