Stock Up, Stock Down For The Atlanta Hawks Following Their 20-Point Win Over Indiana
The Atlanta Hawks went on the road and got their second straight win last night when they took down a depleted Indiana Pacers squad in the opening game of group play in the NBA Cup. The Hawks defense led the way in the win and the Hawks got big performances from the supporting cast with Trae Young out last night.
So who's stock is up and who's stock is down after last night's win?
Stock up: Dyson Daniels
It had not been a good start for Daniels on the offensive end this season, but the Hawks needed him to step up with Young out and he did just that. He was solid on defense as always and he was more aggressive on the offensive end.
Daniels finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, shooting 8-13 from the field while also getting three steals. Daniels is going to have to raise his game if Young is out for a lengthy period of time and last night was a good showing for him.
Stock Up: Keaton Wallace
Like Daniels, it had not been a good start to the season for Wallace, who had been coming off the bench in a reserve role. Like Daniels, Wallace needed to step up with Young out with an injury and luckily for the Hawks, he turned in his best performance of the season.
Wallace came off the bench and scored 11 points and dished out seven assists in the game, playing a little more than 16 minutes. Again, if Young is out, Wallace is certainly going to play a role on the team and last night was a good sign for the Hawks.
Stock Down: Defensive Rebounding
This and transition defense have been the biggest weaknesses for the Hawks so far. Atlanta did better in limiting the Pacers opportunities to get out and run and limit their effectiveness in the paint, but the defensive rebounding was still not where the Hawks need it to be. They are going to face bigger and more talented teams and if they can't begin to rebound better, it could be a fatal flaw.
Stock Up: Defense
Admittedly, the Hawks were playing an opponent that was dealing with a lot of injuries and did not have much offensive talent outside of Pascal Siakam, but this was a good defensive performance from the Hawks.
Inserting Nickeil Alexander-Walker into the starting lineup was likely going to give the Hawks a boost on that end of the floor, but the results were still good. Indiana shot 35% from the field and 28% from three. The big test for the Hawks defense is going to come on Sunday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers.