The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From The Hawks Win Over the 76ers

The longest winning streak in the NBA now belongs to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks have now won six straight games and their record sits at 33-31. They continue to inch closer to moving up the standings and are arguably playing their best basketball of the year.

Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's game.

The Good

A win is always good.

The Hawks are now two games from No. 6 in the Eastern Conference and three games back from No. 5. If they continue to win, a top six seed is well within reach.

Last night's victory marks the Hawks’ 3,000th franchise win, becoming just the sixth team in NBA history with 3,000 victories.



The Hawks recorded 11 steals, marking their 30th game of the season with 10 or more steals, and improved to 21-9 when recording double-digit steals. Atlanta's 30 games with double-digit steals are the second-most of any Eastern Conference team this season, trailing only Detroit and the fourth-most in the NBA. Atlanta tallied 32 assists tonight, marking its 40th game of the season with 30-or-more assists, the most in the NBA this season and the most such games in a single season in franchise history previously 39 (2024-25).

Atlanta shot .554% (46-83 FGM) from the field, marking the 20th game this season shooting .500%-or-better. The Hawks shot .406% (13-32 3FGM) from beyond the arc, marking their 20th game this season shooting .400%-or-better this season.

Jalen Johnson tallied a game-high 35 points on 12-19 shooting, including a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe, to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of play, securing his 39th double-double and his career-best 12th 30+ point performance this season. In four games against Philadelphia this season, Johnson has three double-doubles and one triple-double.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 24 points on 8-15 shooting, including 4-9 from deep, to go along with six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of play (his 33rd game of the season with 20+ points). Prior to joining the Hawks this season, Alexander-Walker had 23 career games with at least 20 points.

Dyson Daniels recorded 15 points on 7-10 shooting, in addition to nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 35 minutes of action. With his two steals, Daniels tallied his 39th multi-steal game, the most such games in the NBA this season. With his first assist of the game, Daniels dished out his 1,000th career helper. At 22 years, 355 days old, Daniels is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to tally 2,000+ points, 1,000+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists, and 450+ steals.

Onyeka Okongwu recorded 10 points on 4-7 shooting, in addition to six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes of action. With his five assists tonight, the USC product netted his 15th game of the season with at least five helpers, the third-most such games in the NBA this season, trailing only Nikola Jokic (47) and Alperen Sengun (42). The sixth-year pro is averaging a career-best 3.3 assists per game, the seventh-best amongst all centers this season.

CJ McCollum tallied 17 points to go along with a team-high seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes of play, marking his 53rd game of the season scoring 10-or-more points.

The Bad

The Hawks defense in the first half was poor once again. They gave up 73 points in the first half to Philly and while the second half defense was strong once again, making a habit of getting down early in the game will prove fatal sooner than later.

Philly shot 55% from the field and 39% from three.

Tyrese Maxey recorded 31 points on 12-21 shooting, in addition to five assists, two rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes of play.

Quentin Grimes tallied 26 points on 9-16 shooting, to go along with six rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes of play.

Hawks were outscored by 14 points in the paint.

The Ugly

Atlanta committed 21 turnovers.

The bench did not play well overall. No bench player finished with a positive +/- and only had 24 points all game