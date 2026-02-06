Three Biggest Questions For the Atlanta Hawks Following The Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is finally behind us.

The Hawks have notched one victory since the deadline passed, beating the Utah Jazz last night in a thriller, but only one of their recent acquisitions played. Jock Landale had an incredible debut for Atlanta, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

The Hawks will still have to figure out how they want to use Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Gabe Vincent in the coming weeks. How Quin Snyder uses them and how effective they are could determine how competitive this team is down the stretch of this season and into the playoffs.

Here are the biggest questions I have for the Hawks after the deadline.

1. How do the Hawks use Jonathan Kuminga?

Nov 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) drives down the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Hawks taking a gamble on Jonathan Kuminga is the No. 1 Hawks related thing to watch the rest of the season. While Kristaps Porzingis was not playing for the Hawks, there is a big question as to how Kuminga is going to fit on this roster.

The No. 1 thing the Hawks need to do the rest of the season is prioritize the young guys they already had on there roster, Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. Will Kuminga play a lot alongside Johnson? Could he replace Risacher in the starting lineup? Kuminga's skillset does not seem to fit alongside the rest of the roster, but it could be worth taking a flier on him to see if they can unlock something else in his game.

Kuminga is talented and is very good at getting to the rim and drawing fouls, but there are a lot of questions as to how he will fit with this roster and how he will be used.

2. How much will Gabe Vincent and Buddy Hield play?

Kuminga is without a doubt going to play for the Hawks after coming over from Golden State, but what about Hield? After moving Luke Kennard to the Lakers for Gabe Vincent, how does he fit with the roster?

The Hawks are likely going to keep their starting lineup of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, Kuminga, and Jock Landale are locks to be the top bench guys for the Hawks. Is there going to be room for Vincent or Hield, both of whom are having down seasons?

I think it could depend on matchups and game flow. If the Hawks are having an off-shooting night, do they just inject Hield into the lineup to provide a spark? Vincent has a reputation of being a good defender and has shot the ball well in the past. I think Vincent is the more likely of the two players to play, but neither will likely see major minutes.

3. How does this affect their options this summer?

Atlanta general manger Onsi Saleh is all about optionality. The Hawks have been wanting to keep their options open with the assets and potential cap space they might have, but did these moves change that?

The answer is no.

In each deal, the Hawks are not taking back bad money or sending out picks. CJ McCollum is an expiring contract, Kispert still has three more seasons left, they have already waived Duop Reath, Landale is an expiring deal, Kuminga has a team option for next season, Hield is only partially guaranteed for next season, and Vincent is an expiring contract.

The Hawks still have plenty of optionality this summer and that is just when it comes to free agency and trades. They still have the best draft asset in the league (most favorable 2026 pick from either New Orleans or Milwaukee) and this team is likely going to look much different next season.

Atlanta is going to continue to try and make the playoffs while still keeping an eye on the prize for the future.

