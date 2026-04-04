Three Burning Questions For the Atlanta Hawks Entering the Final Week Of The Regular Season

The final week of the regular season is almost here.

The Atlanta Hawks have won 18 of their last 20 games and are 19-3 overall since the All-Star break, pushing them to 5th place in the Eastern Conference. As we head into the final four games of the regular season, what are some questions that the Hawks must answer before the playoffs begin?

1. Can they hold onto 5th?

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

During this incredible run to end the season, the Hawks have risen form 10th place in the Eastern Conference to 5th place. The Hawks have four games left to play (Knicks, Cavs twice, and Miami) and are currently 1.5 games ahead of Philadelphia, who is in 6th, and 1.5 games ahead of Toronto, who is in 7th. Atlanta owns the tiebreaker over the 76ers, but loses the tiebreaker to the Raptors.

Atlanta has been on a mission to get out of the play-in tournament and they have the inside track to be able to do that. They are playing well heading into these last four games, but they won't be easy.

The Knicks are fighting to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and hoping that Boston falters down the stretch, and maybe they can get to No. 2, though that is unlikely. Cleveland is hoping to jump up to No. 3 and pass the Knicks. Given that, there is a high likelihood that both New York and Cleveland are going to give their full effort in the next three games. Miami is a different story, as they might be locked into a play-in seed and rest guys on the final day.

Atlanta has worked hard to get up to 5th, can they hold onto it?

2. Will Atlanta be able to manage without Jock Landale?

While Jock Landale is not a star for the Hawks, he is a reliable backup center and helps Atlanta on the glass, but because of an injury he suffered against the Orlando Magic, Landale is going to be out for at least two weeks, pushing right up against the time when the playoffs begin.

Atlanta was able to manage last night without Landale, but that was against the Brooklyn Nets. Against the Knicks and Cavaliers, the Hawks are going to be challenged against players like Mitchell Robinson and Jarrett Allen. Mouhamed Gueye is a solid defensive center, but not the strongest rebounder.

If the Hawks were to lose the battle on the glass, it could cost them games down the stretch and hurt their standing. Let's see how they manage next week.

3. Where do the Pelicans and Bucks land in the draft order?

Hawks fans have kept a keen eye on the Pelicans and Bucks this season due to owning the unprotected, most favorable draft pick between the two.

Heading into the final week, New Orleans is 7th in the odds and Milwaukee is 10th. The lowest the Bucks can likely go is 9th while the Pelicans could be as low as 6th or as high as 8th.

Atlanta is hoping to get some lottery luck next month and they will still be watching closely this week as things come to a close.