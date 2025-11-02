Three Free Agent Options The Hawks Could Consider Until Trae Young Returns
While it is never ideal for a team's star player to miss at least four weeks, in this case it is good news for the Hawks and not the worst. After getting injured in Wednesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Hawks star guard Trae Young's status was unknown, but it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that Young sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Young will not be out for the season, but it should be noted that re-evaluated does not mean return.
I would expect Nickeil Alexander-Walker to continue starting for Atlanta, as it would give them a lethal defensive backcourt with Dyson Daniels. Daniels, Keaton Wallace, and possibly Vit Krejci will also have to step up to make sure that the Hawks play well over the next four weeks.
While I think the Hawks will just look to navigate the next month or so with the options on the roster, who are some options for the Hawks on the free agent market?
Cam Payne
If the Hawks wanted to bring in someone who could help facilitate the offense and provide a spark with his shooting. Payne played for the Knicks last season and was one of their prominent bench players, but is currently a free agent.
Payne averaged 6.9 PPG and 2.8 APG in 72 games played last season, shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three. Payne is not a good defender, but he could be someone that for the next month could play the minutes that Keaton Wallace is going to have to.
Delon Wright
A former Hawk makes this list. Wright is not as good of an offensive player as Payne is, but that is not why the Hawks would want to bring him in. Without Young, the Hawks might want to lean all the way into trying to play good defense and Wright would be the best option to do that.
Wright is still a pretty strong point of attack defender who can handle the ball in limited minutes. He is versatile and can play in different lineups as well. If the Hawks were dead set on bringing in someone as a free agent, but this would be my pick.
Ben Simmons
Sure, why not?
Simmons is still without a home and while I do think there is far more downside to bringing in Simmons than upside, the Hawks could try and see if there is any talent left with him. He is a former All-NBA player and was arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA during his time in Philadelphia. Don't count on this happening or something the Hawks would seriously consider, but he is an option.