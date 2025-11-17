Tuesday's Game vs Detroit is Opportunity For Hawks To Make First Real Statement

Don't look now, but the Atlanta Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and thanks to a brilliant comeback vs Phoenix last night, they have won five in a row. Atlanta is now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and they have an opportunity to make a statement on Tuesday night when they welcome the Detroit Pistons to Atlanta for the first meeting between the two teams this season.

While it might be foolish to say that a November game in the NBA is a statement opportunity, this is a a chance for two teams that were projected to be close in the standings before the season, to continue elevating early in the year.

Winning without Trae

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The big storyline for the Hawks during this five game winning streak is that they are winning without their face of the franchise, Trae Young. the Hawks have one of the best defenses in the NBA over the course of the nine games that Young has missed, which they are 7-2.

Now, the Hawks offense is still not as good as when Young is on the floor, but it has been good enough. Over the last nine games, the Hawks are 12th in offensive rating and 3rd in defensive rating, trailing only the Thunder and the Nuggets, the top two teams in the NBA as of right now.

Jalen Johnson was on track to be an All-Star last season before his season ending injury, but he is building on that success and has been fantastic as of late.

Jalen Johnson over the last three games:



26.7 PPG

12.7 RPG

9.7 APG

3.0 SPG

66.7% FG

72.7% 3P

34.6 MPG https://t.co/Nhq2bGLDm3 pic.twitter.com/CaLSvOT6lq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2025

Not only that, but the Hawks are seeing another big leap from Onyeka Okongwu, who has looked fantastic when Kristaps Porzingis has had to miss time.

Onyeka Okongwu over the last three games:



26.7 PPG

6.0 RPG

3.0 APG

1.7 SPG

1.7 BPG

65.0% FG

50.0% 3P

93.8% FT

31.1 MPG https://t.co/W2cdRfITTJ pic.twitter.com/dq8FkSvIeg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2025

The only team that is hotter than the Hawks in the Eastern Conference right now is the Pistons, who have won nine in a row, but will have to face the Pacers tonight before they travel to Atlanta for a game. Cade Cunningham is aiming for another All-NBA season, Jalen Duren looks like he has taken a step and is one of the most impactful centers in the league so far, and Ausar Thompson might be on track to make first team all defense, as well as be a contender for most improved player.

These two teams are going to be in the playoffs and could even see each other in a series. Tomorrow night is going to be one of the biggest games in the NBA and will be a good measuring stick game for both teams.

