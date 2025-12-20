Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game vs Chicago

After back to back losses, the Hawks are going to try and get back in the win column against the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks have fallen to 15-14 and lost six of their last eight games, but they are hoping that the return of Trae Young is going to be a big enough boost for this team to get back on track and make a run in the Eastern Conference.

Speaking of Young, he is off the injury report for tomorrow's game. He returned on Thursday to face the Hornets, but played only 20 minutes in the loss. He sat out last night's game vs the Spurs.

The only player on the injury report for the Hawks is center Kristaps Porzingis, who remains out with an illness.

When will he make an impact?

The big question on the minds of Hawks fans has been how the team will look when Young returns to the lineup. Atlanta has held up well since Young went down with his injury, but will re-integrating him into the lineup be more difficult than it might appear? I tend not to think so because Young has been playing for so long, but the Hawks have built a nice identity around emerging forward Jalen Johnson.

Young is a player that is going to want the ball in his hands and he is one of the best playmakers and shot creators in the entire league, but will that mess with how Johnson has been playing? As the vocal leader of the offense, Johnson has been posting unreal statistics, including back-to-back triple doubles. Having Young back might mean that Johnson is going to take a backseat as the focal point of the offense and it will be interesting to see how that meshes.

Another interesting aspect to Young returning is what happens with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He has been thrust into the starting lineups since Young has been injured and he has put up multiple 30-point games and was fantastic for the team on defense.

Those are the tough questions that the Hawks will have to answer, but for now, they have to be glad to be able to get a break and get their feet back under them. The Eastern Conference is a big cluster of teams close to each other and a fresh Hawks team should be able to continue to win and make a charge up the standings.

