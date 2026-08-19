Predicting Which Atlanta Hawks Could Be Traded at Deadline

The NBA offseason has largely wrapped up and the quiet period in the sport has commenced. There is a little more than a month until training camp begins for every team around the league.

The Atlanta Hawks still have some things they have to sort out before training camp begins. Atlanta is currently at 17 players on its roster, with the regular-season limit being 15, and it is going to have to cut down their roster by a couple of players.

Let's look ahead to this year's trade deadline.

This past February, the Hawks remade their team and it led to them going 20-6 after the All-Star Break and clinching a spot in the playoffs. I don't know if this year's deadline will be as active, but it could if a star player were to become available.

So which Hawks could be moved before this year's deadline? Keep in mind some of these players might be moved before the season because of the Hawks roster cruch.

Corey Kispert

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks would probably love to move Kispert before the season and get off his contract, which is the worst on their books by a large margin, but that is easier said than done.

Kispert makes nearly $14 million this season and even if he is on the team, it does not look like he is going to have a spot in the rotation. He could stay on the roster merely by being unmoveable with his contract and Atlanta is not thrilled about the idea of sending out draft capital to get off his contract.

Buddy Hield

Hield is in a similar boat to Kispert, but since his contract is not fully guaranteed for next season, which might make him easier to move at the deadline.

He is not expected to be in the Hawks rotation if he is on the roster by the time the season starts, but a team in need of shooting at the deadline could take a chance on him or he could be added as salary filler if the Hawks want a bigger contract/player at the deadline.

Devin Carter

The Hawks just acquired Carter from the Kings this offseason, but his spot on the roster is far from locked heading into the season. Atlanta has to make a decision on his team option for the 2027-2028 season by the end of October and if they decline it, he becomes a $5 milliion expiring contract that the front office can use if any team wants to take a chance on a former lottery pick.

CJ McCollum

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I want to say that the only way McCollum is on the trade block this season is if a star player is available and the Hawks need to move a $21 million expiring contract to match salary. I don't think Atlanta would be shopping him around for any other reason.

McCollum is going to be the lead guard and veteran presence for this team and he performed better than any Hawks fan could have hoped last season. His expiring contract makes him an enticing asset if the right star were available.

Luguentz Dort

Another expiring contract the Hawks acquired this offseason, and combined with the others, Atlanta could get up to any number if a star player becomes available.

Dort is going to be a key player for the Hawks this season, especially on the defensive end. He is even a candidate to be extended at some point and continue to be a part of this team. Again, if the right star becomes available to help elevate Atlanta, he would be on the table.

Jock Landale

Landale is going to be the Hawks' backup center this season, but like Dort and McCollum, he has an expiring contract at a good number where it would be useful for the Hawks to match salary.