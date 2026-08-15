Putting Together a Jonathan Kuminga Three-Team Sign and Trade Involving the Hawks, Lakers, and Bucks

The Jonathan Kuminga saga has seeped into August, and it might be a while before there is a solution that lands him with a team. Ever since the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, the Lakers, Cavaliers, Clippers, Bucks, and Timberwolves have been mentioned as potential suitors for Kuminga, but a return to the Hawks has not been completely ruled out either, though it feels less likely with each passing day.

Unless Kuminga takes a smaller salary than his reported demand, the only way that he could land with these teams is via sign-and-trade. That is easier said than done, as a sign-and-trade would require that Kuminga agree to a contract and the Hawks would have to find the deal suitable for their team. That can be tricky,

Here is a hypothetical three-team sign-and-trade that could get Kuminga to a team where he can start and a trade that would also help the Hawks.

The trade

Hawks Receive: Myles Turner, 2031 2nd round pick (via LAL), 2032 2nd round pick (via LAL), and a 2033 2nd round pick

Milwaukee Receives: Corey Kispert, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, a 2027 2nd round pick (via ATL), a top eight protected 2029 1st round pick (via ATL), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2033 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Los Angeles receives: Jericho Sims and Jonathan Kuminga

Why would these teams do this trade?

This might seem like a steep price to pay for the Hawks, considering that Turner is coming off a down season, but they are not just paying for Turner, they are sending extra draft capital to also get off of the Corey Kispert contract.

While Atlanta did re-sign Jock Landale, you could argue that they still need a rim-protecting center to pair with Okongwu, as Landale is not a great defender or rim protector. Turner has three years left on his contract, and Atlanta could have to hope that he can bounce back after his down season with the Bucks.

Over the course of his career, Turner has been able to protect the rim and stretch the floor, which is a valuable skill for how the Hawks like to play. Turner and Okongwu would be a great pairing, and Landale would be the best third center in the league.

There would have to be other moves for the Hawks to come because they would still be over the roster limit and slightly over the tax with this move, but it could make them a better team.

There would be reason to worry this would not be a smart move for the Hawks. Turner still has multiple years on his contract and he was not a very good player last year. This would also eat into the Hawks cap space for next offseason. Still, it might be worth a bet to try and fix their biggest hole on defense, if Turner can turn back the clock.

For the Lakers, they get an athletic forward who can start for them and play alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as well as another backup center option to place behind Walker Kessler. They would shed the Vanderbilt contract and round out their team for the upcoming season.

For Milwaukee, the draft capital is all that matters in this deal. This is going to be arguably the worst team in the NBA this season and they should be seeing what the market if for most of the players on its roster, even after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Vanderbilt and Kispert are bad contracts, but this team is going to be bad either way and getting the extra draft capital is worth it.

All three of these teams would need to make roster moves to get to the regular season limit of 15.

There is real downside for the Hawks here, but if Turner could get back to protecting the rim at a high level and spacing the floor, they could have an elite perimeter defense to pair with Turner's defense, giving them one of the best defenses in the NBA and one of the deepest center rooms in the NBA. They would still have enough expiring contracts to make a big move if they wanted to or it could come off their books next summer. Giving up a first-round pick is not ideal, but getting Turner and getting off a bad contract might be worth the shot.