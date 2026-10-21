The Atlanta Hawks Player I'm Watching Closest Against Orlando (And Why This Game Matters)

The Atlanta Hawks begin their season tonight, and while it is just one game out of 82, it is an important matchup against a divisional rival.

Atlanta will face the Orlando Magic, and when you look at most playoff projections and predictions, these two teams are closely grouped together. In what is expected to be a tough Eastern Conference, every win matters. Atlanta swept the season series last year, winning all four games and three of them by double digits. If they can have similar success this season, it would bode well for their playoff hopes.

When looking at tonight's game, both teams look similar to how they did when they matched up last season, but there are some notable differences, particularly on the Hawks side. One player in particular should be watched closely.

How big of a difference can Dort make?

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) during the game between the Mavericks and the Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks leaned heavily on defense last season when they went 20-6 to get to the postseason. They stifled the Magic's offense in nearly every game, but Orlando is hoping that new head coach Sean Sweeney is going to help them fix that end of the floor while also maintaining a high-level defense.

Orlando's offense has two very talented players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and the more perimeter defenders to guard those two, the better. Atlanta can use Dyson Daniels to guard one or both of these players, but trading for Lu Dort this summer will help Atlanta constantly have a tough, physical matchup for these two players.

Dort missed some of the preseason and we only got to see him with the regular starters and rotation for the last preseason game vs Dallas. The three-point shooting has not been there, but the toughness and physicality was evident when he was on the court and the Hawks used him not just as a backup wing, but as the backup power forward.

That is one of the unique skills for Dort. Despite not being the size of a typical frontcourt player, he can scale up and guard nearly every position on the court. Having that kind of versatility is going to be key against Banchero and Wagner, who can take over any game they are in.

Dort has spent his career being an enforcer of sorts on the perimeter for the Oklahoma City Thunder and he is excited for his new opportunity with Atlanta:

"Excited. Really, really excited. You know, put a lot of good weeks together, working and getting ready for the first game. So I'm really excited and we're looking forward to a long season we're about to have."

The key for Dort is going to be his shooting. He has never been a particularly strong rebounder or passer and when you factor in Dyson Daniels shooting struggles, it could make things difficult for the Hawks offense. That is one of the key questions for this entire season for Atlanta.

Whether it is on defense guarding Wagner or Banchero or spacing the floor, Dort is going to be the player I am watching closely tonight.