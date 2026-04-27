Three Key Stats That Stand Out Through Four Games of Hawks-Knicks First Round Series

The Atlanta Hawks head into tomorrow's game five with the New York Knicks hoping to retake the series lead and head back to Atlanta with a chance to pull the upset and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This has been one of the most interesting series in the first round of the playoffs so far this postseason. The Knicks got a sound game one win, followed by a pair of one point victories for the Hawks, and then another resounding Knicks victory in game four. Game five is going to be one of the biggest games of the entire postseason and both teams are going to be desperate for a win.

Through the first four games, what stands out in terms of stats?

1. The Hawks poor three point shooting

I mentioned this as one of the things that has to change for the Hawks if they want to win game five and the series, but the three point shooting has fallen off a cliff through the first four games of this series.

The Hawks were a top five team in the NBA in three point shooting in the regular season, but they are hitting just 32% of their attempts so far against the Knicks. Onyeka Okongwu is shooting 50% from three and for all of his other struggles, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is hitting 43.3%, but it is discouraging for everyone else.

Jonathan Kuminga is shooting 19% from three, Jalen Johnson is shooting 29% from three, and CJ McCollum (who has been great this series) is shooting 33% from three. Of course Dyson Daniels is not going to be a sharp shooter when on the court, but the three players listed above are going to have to shoot the ball better.

2. Hawks are 11th in assists

The Hawks led the NBA in assists in the regular season, but they have not been able to have that same level of success in the postseason.

Of the 16 teams in the playoffs, the Hawks are 11th in assists, averaging just 21.5 assists per game, down from their average of 30.1 in the regular season.

A lot of credit should be given to the Knicks defense for dictating the pace and playing their style of game, but the Hawks have just not been able to do what they want to do on offense and to win the series, they need to flip that.

3. Jalen Johnson averaging 4.8 assists per game

Jalen Johnson is one of the best young players in the NBA and he is experiencing the postseason for the first time as the No. 1 option on a team. Teams are scheming against Johnson differently than they would if he was the No. 2 or No. 3 option.

Johnson has not had a good start to the postseason and the thing that stands out to me is that he is averaging 4.8 assists per game. In the regular season, Johnson averaged nearly eight assists per game and the Knicks have forced him into trying to be more of a scorer, which has worked in the Knicks favor.

Johnson is experiencing a lot of new things in the postseason and he is figuring out how tough things can be as the No. 1 guy. I would bet on Johnson figuring things out and getting his assists numbers up, but it has been underwhelming so far.