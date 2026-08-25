Two Big Winners, Two Potential Losers From The Atlanta Hawks Offseason

The Atlanta Hawks came into the offseason with the goal of getting younger, stressing internal improvement, and making smaller moves to improve their team instead of chasing stars and rushing their process.

Atlanta stuck to that plan and executed it pretty well. They drafted Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar in June, re-signed CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, and made trades for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard. There is an impending roster crunch that the front office needs to sort out, but the Hawks have reinforced this team with better depth, toughness, and defensive physicality to take on what will be a more competitive Eastern Conference.

With the dust of the offseason now settled (mostly), who stands to benefit the most from the Hawks activity this Summer?

Winner: Jalen Johnson

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One way to interpret what the Hawks did this offseason was that they want to see if Jalen Johnson can become a No. 1 option on a contending team. Atlanta did not jump into any star talks this offseason and they improved their team by adding more talent and depth to better prepare them for what lies ahead in the Eastern Conference this season.

Johnson had the best season of his career in 2025-2026. He made his first All-Star game, was named Third-Team All-NBA, and was second in the league in triple-doubles behind only Nikola Jokic. However, Johnson came across criticism for his disappointing playoff series against the Knicks and some questioned whether or not he was capable of being the top player on a contending team.

It was a disappointing series no doubt, but it was also the first time that he was in that position and while Atlanta was improved, they were a flawed team going against the future world champions.

There are still areas in which he needs to improve, but the Hawks are going to get a chance to see Johnson be they guy on a team that has real aspirations.

Potential Loser: Mouhamed Gueye

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots before a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To no fault of his own, Gueye could be a loser this offseason.

Gueye suffered a foot injury this offseason and he will at least miss training camp and the preseason. Even if he is cleared to return by the beginning of the season, there is no guarantee that he is on the roster or will have a spot in the rotation.

With the roster crunch Atlanta is facing and the fact that Gueye is on a non-guaranteed deal, he could be a roster casuality. I think the Hawks would very much like to keep him because of his defensive ability, but they also drafted Asa Newell and Zuby Ejiofor to one day be members of the frontcourt rotation.

Until we see what the front office does, it has to be mentioned as a possibility that Gueye might not be on the Hawks roster when the season starts or has his spot taken.

Winner: Quin Snyder

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder follows the play against the New York Knicks during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snyder has had to deal with a number of different rosters since he was hired to be the Hawks head coach. He had to navigate the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray pairing, the fallout from Murray being moved, and then last season's many different versions of the roster. The year started with hopes of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Kristaps Porzingis carrying the Hawks to the playoffs, but Young was traded in January and the team was once again a different version of itself.

That is not to say that Snyder has been perfect along the way, but having navigated all of that has led to him having a well-rounded team that should be strong on the defensive end and have the potential to make noise in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks rewarded him with an extension this offseason and clearly believe in where he can lead them.

Potential Loser: Corey Kispert

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks for game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kispert was in and out of the Hawks rotation after being acquired from the Wizards. He showed the ability to shoot threes, but his defense was a constant problem for the Hawks and he became unplayable in the postseason.

Kispert is now a candidate to be moved due to the roster crunch the Hawks face right now, but even if he is not, I don't think there is going to be much room for him to play due to the acquisitions of Dort and Wiggins.

Atlanta might find themselves in need of someone with the ability to shoot threes, but I think Kispert might be near the end of the rotation if he is still with this team when the season starts. Maybe he plays himself into a role and replenishes his value to the team, but it seems unlikely.