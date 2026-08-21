Why the Atlanta Hawks Need to Explore Trading Corey Kispert

To understand how we got to this point, we must go back in time to add the much-needed context.

Last season, the Atlanta Hawks were in need to move on from former franchise point guard Trae Young, so much so that they ended up trading him for two players, CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, with no draft picks included.

This was such an odd deal considering what Young represented to the city of Atlanta and the rest of the Hawks organization. However, the Hawks swiftly moved on, as there wasn't much of a market for him, and Atlanta ironically made a much-needed turnaround to end the season.

When it comes to this trade, Atlanta benefited slightly from Kispert and mainly from McCollum, as he became a major go-to scoring option. As for Kispert, he played in 39 games for Atlanta this season but was cut short before the playoffs arrived, as he tore a ligament in his left thumb, which required season-ending surgery.

For the season, Kispert averaged 9.2 PTS , 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 46.7 FG%, 35.4 3PT%, 81 FT%

Why should the Hawks trade Kispert?

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta has made many moves during the offseason that have made it seem they are likely to build on the momentum from last season. With Kispert still on the roster, the Hawks have a big contract to worry about, as he is owed $54 million over four years, with $40 million guaranteed and $13 million per year.

Similar to Young, Kispert brings one aspect of his game, which is offense, specifically three-point shooting. When Kispert's shots are not falling, he can be a bit of a liability on the other end of the court, which limits his upside and makes him more of a bench role player rather than a starter.

That makes things feel a bit more of a stretch for a player who isn't a star or has star potential. Another part of his game that also sticks out as a major flaw is his production and injury history over the last few seasons.

In the past two seasons, Kispert has only played in 58 games and has dealt with constant thumb and ankle injuries, as well as hamstring issues. For a Hawks team that is looking to become more of a two- way group, this can be a bit more of a challenge, especially when they are looking for more consistency on defense.

The Hawks have enough offensive output coming from different areas, and keeping someone who can't offer you much outside of that taking up a decent amount of cap space on your bench doesn't make sense for long-term success.