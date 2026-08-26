What Does the Atlanta Hawks Worst-Case Scenario For 2026-2027 Look Like?

The Atlanta Hawks are not mentioned among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, but there is an expectation that the team is going to be back in the playoffs after the offseason that they have had.

Atlanta did not do anything flashy. They brought back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three rookies, including Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick, and then made trades for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard. The depth appears to be better and this team has real potential on the defensive end of the floor.

While things look good on paper for the Hawks, what if things go wrong? At this time last year, hopes were high around the pairing of Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, as well as the signings of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. Alexander-Walker was the only player from that group who was not traded during the season, showing you how quickly things can change in the NBA.

Here is how the worst case scenario could unfold for Atlanta this season, not including injury.

Depth is not improved

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even during the 20-6 run to finish the season, the Hawks bench was thin. It got worse when Jock Landale was injured and did not return for the rest of the season. Atlanta had to rely almost exclusively on Jonathan Kuminga for any bench production and that was not sustainable in the postseason.

This offseason though, the Hawks have attempted to address the depth. They traded for Dort, Wiggins, Carter, and Nembhard while also re-signing Landale. They also expect contributions from Flemings, Ejiofor, Asa Newell, and Mouhamed Gueye.

But what if this depth does not help?

All rookies struggle in the NBA at some point, if not for the whole season. Will Dort and Wiggins remain effective away from Oklahoma City? Can Landale stay healthy and perform at a high-level in the biggest role of his career? Can Gueye get better on offense? Is Newell ready?

Those are legitimate questions and while the probality of them all going wrong are low, this is worst case scenario for a reason.

Can Lu Dort and Dyson Daniels co-exist?

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) takes a shot against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the potential of a Lu Dort and Dyson Daniels pairing on the defensive end of the floor is very high, what about the other end of the court?

Daniels had a really bad shooting season in 2025-2026 and Dort had his lowest shooting percentage since 2023-2024.

While Daniels offers more on the offensive end, such as really strong rebounding and passing, his shooting woes hurt Atlanta in the playoffs. Dort's only real skill on offense is shooting and if he can't do that, can the two defensive stalwarts co-exist on the floor together? If they can't, it hurts Atlanta's overall season.

CJ McCollum ages quickly

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ McCollum was viewed as nothing more than matching salary to facilitate the Trae Young trade in January, but he turned out to be much more to the Atlanta Hawks than that. McCollum was the lead guard for the Hawks with Young gone and was a playoff hero in the Hawks two victories against the Knicks.

McCollum is going to turn 35 this season and there is a chance that his game takes a quick nosedive. He is only on a one-year deal, but if he were to have a big dropoff in his game, it would be detrimental to the Hawks. While Jalen Johnson was among the league leaders in assists, Atlanta would not have a reliable lead guard.

NAW is a very good player, but being a point guard would be too much to ask. Flemings is a rookie, Nembhard is 5'10, and Devin Carter has not shown many capabilities on the offensive end so far in his career.

McCollum is not going to be the prime version of himself, but Atlanta can't afford to have him take a huge drop in play.

Lack of rim protection is too much to overcome

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dribbles against New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Onyeka Okongwu is a very good center, but his size does keep him from being an elite rim protector. Jock Landale is not the strongest defender and is also not a strong rim protector. Atlanta selected Henri Veesaar with the No. 52 overall pick, but expectations should be low for his rookie season.

Atlanta has the ingredients to be a really good perimeter defensive team, but will the lack of rim protection hold them back from being a top-tier defense like the Spurs or the Thunder? That is a big concern for the Hawks heading into the season.