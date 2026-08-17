The Atlanta Hawks will make the postseason if these things happen

The Atlanta Hawks came into last season with postseason expectations, but had to go through a roller-coaster ride before settling on a team that was able to use a surge after the All-Star Break that ended up making the postseason. It was the first time that Atlanta had avoided the play-in tournament and got inside the top six since 2021, the year they made a run to the conference finals.

With the offseason mostly settled, have the Hawks done enough to ensure they get back to the playoffs?

The Hawks continued to build their team with youth and opportunistic moves this offseason. They drafted Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesar while making shrewd trades for Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard, and also bringing back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale.

One thing is for sure, the Eastern Conference has gotten tougher around the Hawks and a postseason appearance will have to be earned. How can the Hawks ensure that happens?

The starting five remains an elite unit

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they only played 822 possessions together, the starting five of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu finished the regular season with a +21.4 rating on Cleaning the Glass, which is one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

I don't know if the Hawks lineup is among the top three starting units in the NBA, but I don't think this was completely a fluke and with more time together, I think this unit should still be one of the most reliable in the Eastern Conference.

The Depth Shines

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We just talked about how good the Hawks starting lineup was during the the final 27 games of the regular season, but the depth was a major problem, especially once Jock Landale was sidelined with an injury that kept him out for the postseason.

Atlanta hopes the moves they made this season solved that problem. Landale is back as the backup center and he is joined by Dort, Wiggins, and Flemings as the likely top backups for Atlanta. One of Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, or Zuby Ejiofor should break through and become the backup power forward for the Hawks behind Jalen Johnson.

On paper, this bench is much improved and it should enable the Hawks to continue forming their defensive first identity.

Defense becomes one of the league's best

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) as he drives to the basket during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks turned into one of the best defenses in the NBA after the All-Star Break and they added more impact defenders this offseason.

Having Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a great start on the perimeter, but adding someone like Lu Dort gives Atlanta one of the best defensive trios in the NBA. Dort gives Atlanta a real toughness and physicality level of player who they did not have last season.

Wiggins is not quite on the level of the other three, but he is not a poor defender either. Flemings is feisty despite his size and similar to Dort, Ejiofor plays with a real toughness and physicality when he is on the floor as well.

There is a real question as to whether or not Devin Carter is going to be on the roster by the time the season starts, but the former lottery pick has flashed real defensive upside as a guard through his first two seasons.

Atlanta does have a real question when it comes to rim protection and that might prevent them from being on the level of defense as an Oklahoma City or San Antonio, but the ingredients are there for the Hawks to have a strong team on that end of the floor, perhaps their best defense in more than a decade.