What I Got Right (and Wrong) About the Atlanta Hawks This Preseason

The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their preseason on Friday night with a win over the Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta finished 4-1 during their five exhibition games.

While the Hawks only played their full lineup of starters and top bench players in one game, there was a lot to like if you are a Hawks fan about the way that this team played. The Eastern Conference got a lot tougher around Atlanta this offseason, but after the way they have played over the past couple of weeks, the Hawks should feel good about where they stand right now.

When looking at the team's performance during the preseason, what are some things I got right and what are some things that I got wrong?

Right: Kingston Flemings will be ready to play right away

I thought that Kingston Flemings would be ready to take the backup point guard spot right away and he did that and more. While I don't think he will play the heavy minutes or have the heavy usage and workload that some other rookies are going to have on other teams, he was one of the more impressive rookies during the preseason when looking at context.

Flemings averaged over 10 PPG and 4 APG this preseason and was also holding his own on the defensive end of the court. He plays a mature style of basketball for a 19-year old rookie and it is impressive to watch.

Wrong: Dyson Daniels would show improve shooting touch

I am one of the biggest defenders of Dyson Daniels as an impactful player on the basketball court. He is an elite defender as well as an underrated rebounder and passer on offense.

But his biggest deficiency continues to be shooting and one of the talking points around the Hawks during training camp and the preseason was that he was going to have improved shooting form and touch. While there is no need to panic, it did not go how the Hawks had hoped. Daniels was just 3-12 from three during the preseason and those kinds of numbers makes it easier for teams to guard Atlanta.

Right: Hawks depth is improved

The Hawks had little to no trusted depth towards the end of last season and into the postseason, even when they were playing well as a team. That is going to change this season though and the Hawks are going to have a reliable nine man rotation that could reach 10 when Mouhamed Gueye returns from injury.

Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, and Jock Landale all had impressive performances during the preseason and are going to play big roles in each game for the Hawks.