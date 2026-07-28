What Will A New Extension for Onyeka Okongwu Look Like?

On October 1st, Onyeka Okongwu officially becomes eligible for an extension. He's currently heading into the penultimate year of a 4-year, $61.8 million dollar contract. Okongwu is owed $16,100,000 in 2026-27 before entering the final season of his deal with a $16,880,000 salary. Throughout those two years, he'll be making under 10% of the salary cap.

Simply put, this contract is an absolute bargain for Okongwu. If he hits the market after the 2027-28 season, there will be no shortage of teams clamoring for his services. Good centers are hard to find and Okongwu certainly proved that he can play like an above-average center during last season.

It may be aggressive, but the Hawks should reward Okongwu's development by signing him to a new deal shortly after he becomes eligible to sign one. It's possible that the former USC star might want to wait before cashing in so that he can maximize his value. Nevertheless, if the Atlanta Hawks commit to Okongwu with a contract that's equivalent to his impact before he even hits free agency, it would go a long way towards keeping their roster affordable.

If the Hawks and Okongwu's representation come to the negotiating table ahead of this season, what would a fair contract for both sides look like given how Okongwu has played thus far? Here's one possible framework.

What Does Onyeka Okongwu Bring To The Hawks?

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okongwu didn't start his career off in the strongest way, but he's shown that the Hawks made the right evaluation when they made him a top-ten pick. At just 25 years old, he's started 1.5 seasons for the Hawks and is coming off the best year of his career. Last season, he averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 48/37.6/75.7 shooting splits.

He's in a unique position because he's not really a slow seven-footer who dominates in the interior and grabs boards, but doesn't offer much on the perimeter. Nor is he an elite shooter on the level of Karl-Anthony Towns or Victor Wembanyama, even if he did have a higher 3P% on around the same attempts per game as Wembanyama last season.

However, Okongwu is a blend of both that offers versatility and potential for future growth. He shot 37.6% from deep on 5.2 attempts per game, and he had a DREB% of 18.4% (84th percentile among all centers) last season. He also shot a respectable 68.6% at the rim last season, which will likely go up as he continues to grow into his role. Furthermore, the Hawks should be better equipped to keep him healthy next season with the addition of Zuby Ejiofor, Jock Landale, and likely Asa Newell to the rotation for an entire season.

Despite being a bit undersized, Okongwu can still hold his own against true seven-footers. He held Donovan Clingan to 13.9 points per game on 64.4 TS% across 81 possessions and guarded Karl-Anthony Towns for a whopping 157 possessions in the playoffs. He didn't shut down Towns, but being able to survive in that matchup despite essentially being the only player who could have guarded him for Atlanta is extremely impressive.

One part of Okongwu's game that deserves more recognition is his passing. He averaged a career-high AST% of 13.9% and 6.9 potential assists per 100 possessions (66th percentile). Okongwu was very efficient as a passer when he got on-ball opportunities, seeing as teammates shot 87% on the shots that he assisted (91st percentile).

What Is His Skillset Worth?

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okongwu's skill set puts him in a very valuable tier of player, and in my opinion, the Hawks need to sign him to a deal that comes in around the Myles Turner number. That would come out to something in the range of 4 years and $105-110 million.

For some reference on Turner's deal, he had better shot-blocking and shooting numbers, especially from deep. He's one of the five best three-point shooters among seven-footers, and he's got a long track record of doing it. However, Okongwu's passing and room for future development should allow him to surpass Turner's deal.

It doesn't really work in Okongwu's favor to agree to a contract so early unless the Hawks exceed $110 million in the deal they offer him this winter. With another strong season as the unquestioned starter, it's not out of the question that he could make the All-Star Game next season. That would significantly raise his value, and it behooves Okongwu to wait until he's got a better idea of his market.