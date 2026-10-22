Winners And Losers From The Atlanta Hawks' Season Opening Win Over Orlando

For the fifth consecutive game, the Atlanta Hawks have beaten the Orlando Magic. This time, it was a 132-125 season-opening win over their Southern Eastern Division rival, and the Hawks started the season off on the right foot, getting a big win over a team they are going to be competing with for a division crown and a playoff spot this season.

Who are the biggest winners and losers from tonight's game?

Winner: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Hawks had to battle foul trouble with a number of different important players, but they were able to rely on Nickeil Alexander-Walker all night. He was Atlanta's most impactful player on the offensive end of the court, ending the night with 31 points on 53% shooting from the floor, including a 5-8 mark from three, as well as four assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

The two biggest buckets from Alexander-Walker came as the game was winding down. He hit a big three to give the Hawks a four point lead with just around a minute left and after an Orlando bucket cut it to two, another big three put the Hawks up by five and the game was out of reach.

For anyone wondering if last season's shooting and breakout season were real, I think you have your answer.

Loser: Kingston Flemings

This is not meant to be harsh and I still believe that Flemings is going to have a big impact on the Hawks this season, but it was a tough rookie debut for the 19-year old point guard.

Flemings played a little over 15 minutes and was not able to score a bucket, but did have three assists and four rebounds. Flemings was very active on defense, and that is something he can take from this game, but an 0-for-5 night from the field and tied for a team worst -5. There are going to be better days ahead for Flemings, but tonight is going to be something to learn from.

Winner: Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels had a very good all-around performance against the Magic tonight. He scored 20 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, while also getting four rebounds, three assists, and five steals. He was a big reason the Hawks won the turnover battle and of the 20 turnovers that they forced, they scored, they scored 24 points off them.

If you want to nitpick the performance, you can point out that he was 0-2 from three, but the Hawks did not need that from him tonight.

Loser: Lu Dort

It was not a disastrous game for Dort tonight, but eight points on 2-7 shooting, plus five fouls made it a rough night for the elite defender. The Hawks had to navigate foul trouble for Dort and Jalen Johnson, which made things tough for the frontcourt. I think he is going to play more consistent for Atlanta, but Dort did not make his presence felt and I would argue there was more bad than good tonight for him.

Winner: Aaron Wiggins

Dort's former Thunder teammate had a much bigger night for the Hawks. Wiggins scored 16 points off the bench, including shooting 5-for-9 from the field (3-for-5 from three) and playing solid defense. Wiggins was the best player off the bench for the Hawks, and he continued his encouraging play from the preseason.