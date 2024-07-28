Inside The Heat

An Inside Look At Miami Heat Dancer Tryouts This Weekend

Shandel Richardson

Mar 22, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; The Miami Heat dancers perform during the first half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat feature one of the most popular dance teams in the NBA, maybe in all of sports.

On Sunday, they gave fans an inside look at what it takes to make the team. Here's what the team shared from this weekend's tryouts, courtesy of a video posted on X:

BAM HELPS TEAM USA GET OFF TO STRONG START

Heat center Bam Adebayo played a significant role in the USA's 110-84 victory over Serbia Sunday in the preliminary round of the Olympic games.

Adebayo scored four points off the bench, with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. His main contribution came on defense after replacing an ineffective Joel Embiid in the first half.

Once in the game, Adebayo defender Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. It was a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals when the Heat faced the Nuggets.

Adebayo played tough defense but Jokic still managed 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

The Heat's big man scored one of his two baskets on a jumper over Heat teammate Nikola Jovic, who scored five points for Serbia.

WADE MAKES OLYMPIC BROADCAST DEBUT

Heat legend Dwyane Wade has often said he enjoys the role of NBA broadcaster.

Apparently, he just loves it a little bit more when calling games involving his teammates. On Sunday, Wade called his first Team USA game in the Olympics in Paris. He got the opportunity to drop commentary on former sidekicks LeBron James and Bam Adebayo.

And Wade refused to hold back when offering praise during their victory against Serbia in the opener.

With the outcome already decided, Wade raised his voice when Adebayo finished with a dunk. It had the feel of when players are mic'd during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

"I asked Bam to give me something to talk about and he just gave me something," Wade said, adding extra emphasis.

