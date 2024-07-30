Antonio Brown Appears To Take Shot At Dwyane Wade's Transgender Child
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was only trying to compliment his former teammate and close friend.
During the Team USA's victory against Serbia last weekend, Wade complimented James for his performance.
"Y’all know his pronouns," Wade said. "We’ll talk about it more later, y’all know he he/him," Wade said during the broadcast.
Sadly, an innocent comment brought out the worst in people, especially former NFL receiver Antonio Brown. He used the pronoun comment as a chance to take an apparent shot at Wade's transgender child.
The usage of pronounce is a major talking point in the transgender and gay community. Brown posted on X, "Now, do your sons pronouns."
Brown has become a controversial figure since his playing days finished. He's criticized both sides of the political spectrum.
Wade, meanwhile, has maintained support of his teenage daughter, Zaya, who was born a boy,
COULD BAM GET BENCHED?
It is possible Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo might get benched on Wednesday against South Sudan according to an NBA Insider.
It has nothing with his play but Adebayo could be a matchup casualty. Brian Windhorst of ESPN said Adebayo could fall out of the rotation in favor of Jayson Tatum because of South Sudan's wing players in the frontcourt.
Windhorst made the comments during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"There are going to be other all-star players that are going to get benched. I'll tell you that," Windhorst said. "I get that if you are a Tatum fan you are pissed off, but I understand why they did this way. When they play the South Sudanese on Wednesday, they have a bunch of athletic wing players. They are going to be switching all those screens because they gotta play the perimeter."
"Tatum will be out there. He's got to play the perimeter," Windhorst said. "A guy like Bam Adebayo might be benched."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich