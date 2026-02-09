Bam Adebayo Posterized His Own Teammate and Won’t Let Him Live It Down Anytime Soon

When Bam Adebayo is flying, watch out below.

The Heat’s star big man has put plenty of NBA players on a poster throughout his nine-year career. The player on the opposite end of an Adebayo slam is normally on the opposing team, however.

As the Heat played the Wizards on Sunday, Adebayo and fellow Heat big man Kel’el Ware went up for an offensive rebound simultaneously, both with the same idea on their minds. Adebayo had the angle on Ware, but the teammates both jumped in the air which created a hilarious moment where Adebayo ferociously dunked on his teammate. The two smiled as Adebayo flexed on Ware, usually a sign of dominance on the opposite team. This time, friendly fire.

Check out the funny moment below:

BAM ADEBAYO PUT KEL'EL WARE ON A POSTER. 🤣🔥



pic.twitter.com/WSZn20X4QK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2026

It appears that Adebayo won’t let the second-year center forget about the moment any time soon, as he wrote on his X account after Miami’s 132-101 blowout win over Washington.

“Anybody got the photo? Ima put in his locker lol,” the three-time NBA All-Star wrote as he quoted the highlight.

Anybody got the photo? Ima put it in his locker lol https://t.co/Bp3nptDSVR — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) February 8, 2026

Both players had a nice game with Adebayo scoring 22 points with eight rebounds and five steals, while Ware added 19 points and 14 rebounds of his own. He probably wishes he didn’t jump for that extra rebound and putback dunk, though.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated